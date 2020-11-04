Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot responds to split rumours

Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot responds to split rumours. Picture: Getty

American plus-sized model Denise Bidot has addressed claims that she split with rapper Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne's girlfriend, Denise Bidot responded to rumours that she split with the rapper, following his Donald Trump endorsement.

Rumours began swirling around about Bidot breaking up with Wayne after she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story.

On Tuesday (Nov 3) Bidot took to Instagram to express her current thoughts, which sparked rumours that she broke up with Wayne.

'Sometimes love just isn't enough...' the 34-year-old plum-sized model wrote on her Instagram story.

Bidot even added the heartbreak emoji to the post, leading many fans to think the pair have split.

While many reports claimed that the split was due to Lil Wayne showing public support to President Donald Trump, Bidot appeared to clear up the rumours on Twitter.

A screenshot of a conversation between Twitter user @sstephs and Bidot has shut down that narrative.

The former Twitter user tagged Bidot in a post about her alleged split from Wayne.

Bidot replied to the Twitter user, writing "absolutely false."

Although Bidot appears to have deleted her tweets, the @sstephs comments are still up on her Twitter page.

Over it — Denise Bidot (@DeniseBidot) November 3, 2020

Bidot also deleted her Instagram after posting the cryptic message on her instagram story, and left an explanation as to why on her Twitter account.

When a fan asked why she made the decision to abandon the platform, Bidot replied that she was simply "over it".

