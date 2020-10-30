50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne endorsing Donald Trump in new photo

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne endorsing Donald Trump in new photo. Picture: Getty

'Power' Executive 50 Cent has called out Lil Wayne for supporting Donald Trump ahead of the US Election.

50 Cent recently retracted his support of Donald Trump, after initially endorsing the President himself. Now, the 45 year-old has called out Lil Wayne for supporting Trump.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent denounced Donald Trump, claiming he 'never liked him'. This came after the Power Executive came under fire for encouraging his fans to vote for the President.

This time around, 50 Cent has reacted to a post Lil Wayne share of him and Donald Trump, where he revealed he spoke personally with the President about his plans for the next four years in office.

On Thursday (Oct 29) Lil Wayne took to Twitter to share a post of him supporting the President.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

He wrote "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," the rapper wrote.

Wayne added "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

After becoming aware that Lil Wayne had spoken to Donald Trump, 50 Cent took to his Instagram to speak on it.

50 Cent reposted the image of Lil Wayne and Donald Trump and wrote "Oh no [eyes emoji] WAYNE [facepalm emoji], I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE" penned Fif in the caption.

Lil Wayne's comments underneath his post were flooded with backlash for supporting Donald Trump.

One fan wrote "No one defends a conman more adamantly than he who has been conned" while another wrote "our brother is lost and confused".

However, Donald Trump supporters were happy to see Lil Wayne was on board with the President.

Other fans were disappointed with Wayne, however, weren't shocked as he has made questionable comments before, aligning with Trump's previous comments.

Weezy F baby has made comments in the past that have caused controversy, including saying that there's "no such thing as racism.."

In a 2016 interview, Wayne was asked by the host to share his thoughts on Black Lives Matter. "I am a young, black, rich motherf*cker," the rapper said at the time.

"If that don’t let you know that America understand black motherf*ckers matter these days, I don’t know what it is. Don’t come at me with that dumb sh*t, ma’am. My life matter, especially to my b*tches."

