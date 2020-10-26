50 Cent retracts Donald Trump support: "I never liked him"

The 'In Da Club' rapper previously endorsed the current president.

50 Cent has appeared to denounce Donald Trump after previously sharing support for the current president.

Ahead of the upcoming US election, the 'In Da Club' rapper encouraged his fans to vote for the Republican candidate last week after sharing a screenshot of figures related to Joe Biden's tax plan.

However, on Sunday (25 Oct), the rapper - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - backtracked on his previous statement, after sharing a clip from an interview between Jimmy Fallon and comedian Chelsea Handler.

During the clip, Handler, who used to date Jackson, spoke of her ex-boyfriend's Trump cosign. "You heard about my ex-boyfriend, right? And his support of Donald Trump? He says he doesn’t want to pay 62% of taxes, which by the way isn’t a plan of Biden’s. That’s a lie," she said.

"He shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook. So I haven’t heard back from him yet, but I am willing to, you know, seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump.

"I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about."

The rapper shared the clip and captioned it, "a what, another spin. Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon".

Last week, the hip-hop hitmaker camel under fire after condemning Democratic nominee Biden's plan to raise tax rates for corporations and people earning $400,000 or more per year.

"I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind," he wrote.