Lil Wayne & Kodak Black: Why did Donald Trump pardon the rappers?
20 January 2021, 17:18 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 17:25
What charges were Lil Wayne and Kodak Black facing? Here's why the rappers were granted clemency...
Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have been pardoned by US President Donald Trump on his last day in office.
The two artists had been prosecuted on federal weapons charges. The pair are among a list of people who Trump is granting clemency.
But what crimes were Lil Wayne and Kodak Black facing? What were they pardoned for?
Why was Lil Wayne granted clemency by Donald Trump?
In December 2020, Lil Wayne (real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr) plead guilty to gun possession.
The "Lollipop" rapper was found with a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane last December.
He was searched at Florida’s Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. The incident was a parole violation.
A statement from the White House, revealed that Wayne would have the charge abolished, as he was described as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous”.
The statement read: "President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as 'Lil Wayne.'
"Mr Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago."
Lil Wayne was described as 'trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous' by Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for the rapper.
The statement continued: "Mr Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks."
Additionally, Deion Sanders, who also supported Wayne's pardon, referred to Wayne as 'a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer".
Why was Kodak Black pardoned by Donald Trump?
Kodak Black had been sentenced to 46 months in prison for "making a false statement on a federal document".
In a statement, the White House wrote: "President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as Kodak Black.
"Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader."
Religious leaders such as Pastor Darrell Scott and Rabbi Schneur Kaplan, testaments to the claim.
Additional supporters of the pardon include Bernie Kerik, Hunter Pollack, Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Jack Brewer formerly of the National Football League and more leaders.
"Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a Federal document. He has served nearly half of his sentence."
The statement continued: "Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts."
"In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged."
.@KodakBlack1k was my neighbor in FDC Miami. Sweet kid. Great jump shot. Kind to me and others. I hope @POTUS grants him (and me) a clemency.— Ari Teman : JusticeForAri.org (@AriTeman) January 12, 2021
I hope you'll encourage POTUS to be compassionate with pardons @stoolpresidente .
-@DaveGrutman @vanillaice @Lj_era8 @TRUEBLOODRAW
"In addition to these efforts, he has paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas."
"Most recently while still incarcerated, Kodak Black donated $50,000 to David Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which provides funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."Kodak Black’s only request was that his donation go toward restaurants in his hometown."
