Lil Wayne & Kodak Black: Why did Donald Trump pardon the rappers?

Why was Lil Wayne granted clemency by Donald Trump?

In December 2020, Lil Wayne (real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr) plead guilty to gun possession.

The "Lollipop" rapper was found with a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane last December.

He was searched at Florida’s Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. The incident was a parole violation.

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty of gun possession in December 2020. Picture: Getty

A statement from the White House, revealed that Wayne would have the charge abolished, as he was described as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous”.

The statement read: "President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as 'Lil Wayne.'

"Mr Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago."

Lil Wayne was described as 'trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous' by Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for the rapper.

The statement continued: "Mr Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks."

Lil Wayne was described as 'a provider for his family'. Picture: Getty

Additionally, Deion Sanders, who also supported Wayne's pardon, referred to Wayne as 'a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer".