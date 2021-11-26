Kanye West admits to "embarrassing" Kim Kardashian during Thanksgiving prayer

The rapper reflected on his past mistakes, where he publicly "embarrassed" his now-estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West opened up about his marriage and rocky family life during his Thanksgiving prayer. The 'Off The Grid' rapper admitted to “embarrassing” his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

On Friday (Nov 26) the 44-year-old rapper shared a special prayer, accompanied by the Sunday Service choir, to mark Thanksgiving day.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February this year. The rapper opened up about their relationship during his Thanksgiving prayer. Picture: Getty

The video began with Kanye – who legally changed his name to Ye – introducing who he is and that he will be giving a Thanksgiving prayer.

The rapper said: “Hello, my name is Ye and this is my super super super super super long Thanksgiving prayer.”

He continued: “On this Thanksgiving, I’m so thankful for family, my blood family, my fans, and our haters – we love you too, on Thanksgiving and Christmas morning, not the night before or the day, just the morning.”

Ye then addressed what has been happening with his family, more specifically talking about his marriage breakdown with Kim.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions,” the father of four said.

“Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red [Make America Great Again] hat,” he continued, speaking of his Presidential run in 2020.

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage,” Ye admitted.

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side,” he added. “I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

The Yeezy founder also spoke on his “self-righteous Christian” behaviour that he has displayed over the years.

“Mix that with being rich, famous, and very very very very very very attractive, and you’ve got a Molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus,” he confessed.

During the Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye addressed his 2016 “manic” episode.

“I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication,” Ye said. “Since then I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

Kanye West made a speech at The Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving Event on Wednesday (Nov 24). Picture: Getty

On Wednesday (Nov 24) Ye made a speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event saying: “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships.”

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason - I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February this year after six years of marriage. The SKIMS founder is allegedly dating comedian Pete Davidson, as they have been spotted spending time together on several occasions.

Earlier this month, reports claimed Ye has been dating 22-year-old model Vinetria after the pair attended their first public event together at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis.