Kanye West says God will bring him & Kim Kardashian back together amid Pete romance

In a bid to get his woman back, Kanye has admitted that he's made mistakes in his marriage to Kim claiming "God will bring me and her back together"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian back!

During the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event last night, the Jesus Walks rapper took centre stage to speak on his marriage to Kim Kardashian amid Pete Davidson rumours.

Grabbing the mic, he said: "I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason - I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic - but I’m here to change the narrative."

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021

Believing that 'God will being the former couple back together, he stated: "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes".

During the speech, he also spoken on his kids, saying he needs to be with them as much as possible and if he can't be in the house he'll get a house right next door.

"I am the priest of my home’ he says repeating the phrase three times. I need to be back in my home". Kim and Kanye share four children together: North, eight, Saint, five, Psalm, three, and Chicago, two.

Kanye West at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving Event. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, Kanye was rumoured to be dating 22-year-old Instagram model Venetria after the two were spotted on a casual date at Ye's Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

According to Page Six, the Chicago native had been going on several dates with the Instagram beauty for a while now. It was also reported that Vinteria and Kanye were in Miami together when he recorded his appearance on Drink Champs.

Before Vinteria, Kanye was reportedly dating Irina Shayk following the announcement of his divorce to Kim Kardashian earlier this year.

This past weekend, his estranged wife Kim and SNL comedian Pete seemed to confirm their romance after the two were seen enjoying holding hands in public, as they went on a stroll in Palm Springs, California.

They were later seen celebrating Pete's birthday, alongside her mum Kris Jenner, and rapper Flavour Flav wearing matching SKIMS pyjamas.

Also spotted on a romantic date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, the two were seen giggling and laughing in his Lamborghini SUV after leaving the restaurant, where both bystanders and the paparazzi spotted Pete with a love bite on his neck.

Kim was first romantically linked to Pete after the pair shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live during a skit for the show.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.