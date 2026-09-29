Who has Cardi B dated, and who has she married? How many baby daddies does the star have? Who is Cardi B dating? & Is Cardi B dating Maduka Okoye? Here's a conclusive list of Cardi's relationships.

Rapper Cardi B's relationships have been documented in headlines for their messy scandals and complicated histories, most recently her divorce from her husband, Offset, with whom she shares 3 kids - but who is Cardi B dating?

Offset and the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper got married in 2017 and welcomed their third child together in 2024, despite being split.

However, Offset is not the only person Cardi has dated, including new boyfriend Stefon Diggs - so who else has she been linked to?

Maduka Okoye & Cardi B (2026) Cardi B and Maduka Okoye in Milan, Italy last night. 💕 pic.twitter.com/95brxPAh8v — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) September 23, 2026 Cardi B has most recently been linked to viral Nigerian football star, Mauka Okoye. While just rumours at this stage, they have been seen on multiple occasions, stirring up the rumours. Initially, they were seen interacting in the front row of a fashion show, shortly spied at a dinner later on in the same trip. While at first it felt like a simple 'shipping' by fans, they have since been seen on several different occasions. Most recently, the pair were seen taking pictures together after the 'Safe' rapper's appearance at Vogue World. Neither celeb has yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B (2024-2026) Cardi B hard launched her relationship with Stefon Diggs in May 2025, when they stepped out at a Knicks basketball game together They were initially rumoured to be dating after being spotted on a Valentine's Day date together. TMZ obtained videos and photos showing the rapper and the NFL wide receiver arriving to a Miami hotel in the early hours of the morning. Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images They went public and announced that Cardi is pregnant , the rapper giving birth in November 2025. However, despite them sticking together through his baby mum scandals, they have seemingly split following the Super Bowl. Reports suggested that Cardi was the one to break up with Stefon following too much drama. Stefon Diggs is rumoured to be dating Cardi B. Picture: Getty But now, after being spotted two months after their split, fans are thinking they could be back on. Following the 'Press' rapper's tour stop in Washington, D.C., the pair could be seen in viral videos leaving the club together, after the ex-boyfriend attended the concert with his family. Cardi even leans into Stefon's car and eventually gets in, suggesting they are definitely friendly. While not a confirmation just yet, the rumours are building. Cardi b and Stefon diggs spotted leaving the club together last night at Washington DC pic.twitter.com/H6vdP0ymVD — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 9, 2026 They were then seen weeks later at the sports stars' Mother's Day event, posing for pics. In the viral videos, fans are certain they are back together, or perhaps never broke uo, However, without official confirmation from Cardi herself it is hard to say. Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at the Diggs Deep Foundation Mother's Day wellness event 🤍pic.twitter.com/398UfrKN5I — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 9, 2026

Pooh Shiesty & Cardi B - Rumoured (2024) Fellow rapper Pooh Shiesty seemed to shoot his shot at Cardi B during an Instagram live in August 2024, leading some fans to believe they are dating. Pooh Shiesty commented underneath saying: “I’m 5 mins away baby open the door.” Fans don't know whether Shiesty was the one commenting as he is currently in prison serving time after admitting to firearm and drug charges. Pooh Shiesty is currently in prison. Picture: Getty However, Offset quickly reacted to Shiesty's flirting, and tweeted a string of laughing emojis. Many fans believe this was a direct reference to the rapper's flirtatious antics with Cardi B. This isn't the first time Pooh Shiesty has expressed interest in linking up with her, however. During an interview with Spotify’s “Rap Caviar”, he listed her as a dream collaborator as well as Lil Wayne.

Offset & Cardi B (2017- 2024) The duo’s relationship started in early 2017 and were first spotted holding hands in public at the 2017 Super Bowl. That year was rocky for the couple – from shutting down engagement rumours to Cardi declaring that she was ‘single’ all in the course of a few months. In October of 2017, Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage at a concert with a $500,000 ring. Cardi B married Offset in 2017 and share two children, Kulture and Wave, together. Picture: Getty Images In April 2018, Cardi announced that she was pregnant with Offset’s child. Kulture was born that July. The pair then split again in December 2018 and reconciled a few months later and attended the Grammys together. Cardi explained to Vogue why she took Offset back after his cheating scandals, and said that: “If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.” Cardi announced that her and Offset were expecting their second child in June 2021. Wave was born a few months later. The 'Pretty & Petty' rapper filed for divorce in July 2024 and gave birth to their third child together in September 2024. As for co-parenting together, they have not revealed what they are set to do once their new baby arrives.

Tommy Geez & Cardi B (2015- 2016) Cardi B dated fellow rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Tommy Geez for around a year before her marriage to Offset. They broke up once her career began taking off, thanks to hits such as ‘Bodak Yellow’. Cardi B 'Hot Sh*t' lyrics meaning revealed Cardi and Tommy pictured before their split. Picture: Instagram She does still have a tattoo dedicated for Tommy on her left wrist, which says ‘Tommy G’ in red ink. Since their split, Tommy has found himself in legal trouble – in 2019 he reportedly was involved in a hit-and-run and has also been in prison for gun possession charges. Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & more