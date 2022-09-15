Offset (2017- present)

The duo’s relationship started in early 2017 and were first spotted holding hands in public at the 2017 Super Bowl.

That year was rocky for the couple – from shutting down engagement rumours to Cardi declaring that she was ‘single’ all in the course of a few months.

In October of 2017, Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage at a concert with a $500,000 ring.

Inside Cardi B and Offset's extravagant car-themed first birthday party for son Wave

Cardi B married Offset in 2017 and share two children, Kulture and Wave, together. Picture: Getty Images

In April 2018, Cardi announced that she was pregnant with Offset’s child. Kulture was born that July.

The pair then split again in December 2018 and reconciled a few months later and attended the Grammys together.

Cardi explained to Vogue why she took Offset back after his cheating scandals, and said that: “If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

Cardi B divides fans after getting her first face tattoo

Cardi announced that her and Offset were expecting their second child in June 2021. Wave was born a few months later.

As of 2022, the pair are still together and seem to be going from strength to strength.

Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture, 4, $50,000 for her birthday