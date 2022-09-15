Cardi B dating history: from Offset to Tommy Geez
15 September 2022, 16:26
Who has Cardi B dated? Here's a conclusive list of Cardi's relationships.
Rapper Cardi B's relationships have been documented in headlines for their messy scandals and complicated histories.
She is now happily married to fellow musician Offset, and they share two children together.
However, not all of Cardi's relationships have worked out like this - so who else has she been linked to?
-
Offset (2017- present)
The duo’s relationship started in early 2017 and were first spotted holding hands in public at the 2017 Super Bowl.
That year was rocky for the couple – from shutting down engagement rumours to Cardi declaring that she was ‘single’ all in the course of a few months.
In October of 2017, Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage at a concert with a $500,000 ring.
In April 2018, Cardi announced that she was pregnant with Offset’s child. Kulture was born that July.
The pair then split again in December 2018 and reconciled a few months later and attended the Grammys together.
Cardi explained to Vogue why she took Offset back after his cheating scandals, and said that: “If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”
Cardi announced that her and Offset were expecting their second child in June 2021. Wave was born a few months later.
As of 2022, the pair are still together and seem to be going from strength to strength.
-
Tommy Geez (2015- 2016)
Cardi B dated fellow rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Tommy Geez for around a year before her marriage to Offset.
They broke up once her career began taking off, thanks to hits such as ‘Bodak Yellow’.
She does still have a tattoo dedicated for Tommy on her left wrist, which says ‘Tommy G’ in red ink.
Since their split, Tommy has found himself in legal trouble – in 2019 he reportedly was involved in a hit-and-run and has also been in prison for gun possession charges.
-
King Yella (2015)
The rapper alleged that he had an affair with the ‘Up’ songstress.
In January 2018, he released a diss track titled ‘Cardi B Truth’. He claimed that “Cardi B wanna have my baby”, and implied that she had slept with him.
The rapper also posted screenshots of a FaceTime call he allegedly had with her. Cardi quickly shut down the rumours, and shared a phone call between the pair on social media.
She could be heard telling King Yella that she had never slept with him. “You tried to make it seem like I did, and I never did,” she said, adding, “I’ve never kissed you. I’ve never nothing.”
