Cardi B hailed 'queen of rap' by Halle Berry and people are divided

15 November 2021, 16:09 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 16:52

Cardi B called 'queen of rap' by Halle Berry, sparking debates online
Cardi B called 'queen of rap' by Halle Berry, sparking debates online. Picture: Getty

Making the comments during her new film premiere, Halle Berry made it clear who she thinks is the queen of hip-hop... but do you agree?

Halle Berry cause a stir last night at the debut of her premiere directional project Bruised when she referred to Cardi B as 'the Queen of Hip-Hop'.

Speaking at the event, the Oscar-winning actress said: "I want to say thank you to Cardi B; she was my partner in crime, it's at this point that she called her the Queen of Hip-Hop".

Cardi B, Saweetie, City Girls & more to feature on Halle Berry movie soundtrack

She continued: "I reached out to Cardi and we paired and we created, I think, a soundtrack and an album that is not only historic, but I think is a beautiful backdrop to these stories".

The upcoming sports drama movie, which sees Cardi B, Saweetie, the City Girls and more appear on the all-female soundtrack stars Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Valentina Shevchenko and Lela Loren.

Unhappy with comments made, supermodel Winnie Harlow fired back at Halle Berry and her comments last night during the live broadcast of MTV's 2021 Europe Music Awards.

Winnie Harlow presenting the Best Hip Hop Award at the MTV EMAs 2021
Winnie Harlow presenting the Best Hip Hop Award at the MTV EMAs 2021. Picture: Getty

Presenting the 'Best Hip Hop award' which Nicki Minaj won, Winnie Harlow took to the stage and referred to the Superbass rapper as 'the one and only Queen Of Hip-Hop'. Nicki's fans known as The Barbz also fired back at Halle Berry online.

Cardi later shared her thoughts on the matter saying:

"I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish shit… but ntm on Halle Berry. Anyway her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! we produced together out this FRIDAY!"

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have had bad blood between them after a video surfaced of Cardi throwing her high heel shoe at Nicki during a New York Fashion Week after-party in September 2018.

Following the incident, Nicki was seen liking negative social media comments about Cardi's newborn at the time, taking to her radio show 'Queen Radio' to address the claims and fight with the Bodak Yellow rapper some more.

Taking to Instagram to shut Nicki down, Cardi went on an explosive rant calling out Nicki on several things including her leaking her phone number, what happened during the 'Motorsport' music video and Nicki claiming she used payola to get a No. 1 hit.

So who do you think is the queen of hip-hop? Cardi B or Nicki Minaj?

