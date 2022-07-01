Cardi B 'Hot Sh*t' lyrics meaning revealed

The song features Kanye West and Lil Durk and is the first song off her new album.

Cardi B dropped her new single 'Hot Sh*t' today (1st July) and it features Kanye West and Lil Durk.

This single marks the first collaboration between Kanye, Cardi and Lil Durk, and was produced by Tay Keith who has produced earlier tracks by the artists.

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & more

To celebrate the release of the track, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to their new track 'Hot Sh*t'.

Jimmy Snuka off the / top rope, superfly sh*t / (Fly)

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka was a Fijian wrestler and WWE star, who was best known for his “Superfly Splash” signature move and for introducing the style to professional wrestling.

Cardi B at the Met Gala earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

All this jewelry at the grocery store, I'm obnoxious / Bought a home and closin' on another, I know I'm blessed / Everybody wanna be gang, ain't no spots left

Cardi is enjoying showing off her jewellery collection in the most mundane of places. She is referring to her ‘gang’ or friendship group, who she spends time with and there is no spots left for new members.

Pretty when I wake up, I'm a bad b*tch at breakfast

Cardi is suggesting that she wakes up a ‘bad b*tch’, possibly to husband Offset, who she shares two children with.

Cardi B married Offset in 2017 and share two children, Kulture and Wave, together. Picture: Getty Images

Checks comin' fast, I'm like swoosh (Swoosh) / Ooh (Ooh) / Give 'em to me straight, hundred proof (Proof)

Cardi is inferring that she is making lots of money from her music career, and she is enjoying spending her income.

Here are the complete lyrics for 'Hot Sh*t' below:

Intro: Cardi B

(Tay Keith, this too hard)

(Tay Keith, fuck these n***** up)

(Tay Keith)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Verse 1: Cardi B

Nah, this that hot sh*t

Jimmy Snuka off the top rope, superfly sh*t (Fly)

Might get in the tub with all my ice on some ‘Pac sh*t (Hot)

Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top b*tch

New Chanel, I rock it, twist and it ain’t even out yet

All this jewelry at the grocery store, I’m obnoxious

Bought a home and closing on another, I know I’m blessed

Everybody wanna be gang, ain’t no spots left

Bad b*tch contest, it wouldn’t bе a contest

Ooh, smoking dope, I’m connectеd

I don’t know what’s longer, man, my blocklist or my checklist

I don’t know what’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace

Pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad b*tch at breakfast

Still might slide on a opp (It’s electric)

Hating didn’t work so they lie (So they lie)

These b*tches looking hurt and they fried (And they fried)

I know they wouldn’t miss them if they died

Tell ’em move (Move), move, new Chanel on my body, it’s a boost

I’m so popping I don’t ever gotta get introduced (‘Duced)

One thing I never call a b*tch for is a truce (Truce)

Brand new chopper, can’t wait to put that bitch to use (Use)

Chorus: Cardi B

Oof (Oof), checks coming fast, I’m like swoosh (Swoosh)

Ooh (Ooh), give ’em to them straight, hundred proof (Proof)

I thought I killed you hoes before, it must be déjà vu

It’s either that or I’m catching body, number two

Verse 2: Lil Durk

This that block music, this that drop location, drop a opp music (Man)

This ain’t for them n***** in the house, this sh*t for Glock users

And I don’t talk down on trenches hoes who known to be a cock user

This that pill talk, gotta buss his head, he cut on opp music

Who said you game? (Who?)

Who said you could come around this b*tch and hang? (Who?)

And I f*cked your baby mama, mama, and I ain’t say a thing (Shh)

They just came outside in 2020, pull up in that ’21

I pick my side, switches fully and I’ma die for 21 (Slaughter Gang)

I got plenty cars, I hit plenty stars and didn’t come

I said it plenty times, I pay for bodies, I ain’t pay for none

You think I’m finna leave my b*tch for you? She f*ck Future too

I know that Von hit her, she pulled up on my block in Jimmy Choo (Smurk)

Chorus: Cardi B

Oof (Oof), checks coming fast, I’m like swoosh (Swoosh)

Ooh (Ooh), get ’em to me straight, hundred proof (Proof)

I thought I killed you hoes before, it must be déjà vu

It’s either that or catch a body, number two

Verse 3: Kanye West

Pinky swear, you ain’t scared when you heard Ye appear

I’ma hop up out the bushes, me and Pusha kill your man

I’m just saying now I start to get used to the pain

Till one day I say, “F*ck it,” brought my masseuse on the plane

Why you playing? Reaching the gang, losing hand

Where you stand?

“Where was J at? Where was them at

Where you done that? Where you live at?”

Another headline, “Where your head at?”

“Nigga, go home, where your kids at?”

They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve, mm-mm

When we lost Virg’, I was on the verge, mm-mm

I just hit the Louis store, I had to splurge, mm-mm

We just made a silent movie with no words, mm

Guess who topping now, uh, God got me now, uh

Guess who at Balenciaga, guess who shopping now, uh

They can’t stop me now, uh, I been popping out, uh

Cardi, where your sister at? I need Henny now, mm-mm

I flew in and out, hundred-fifty-thou’ mm-mm

Now, even when they shout, gotta shout me out

So ahead, go ahead, mm-mm

Not even close, all of y’all is number two

Chorus: Cardi B

Oof (Oof), checks coming fast, I’m like swoosh (Swoosh)

Ooh (Ooh), give ’em to me straight, hundred proof (Proof)

I thought I killed you hoes before, it must be déjà vu

It’s either that or catch a body, number two