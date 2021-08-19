Who is performing at the MTV VMA's 2021?

Here's the list of VMA's performers for 2021. Picture: Getty

Here's a look at all the 2021, MTV VMA's performers.

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 will be held on the 13th of September 2021, at the Barclays centre in Brooklyn.

This years show will have a live audience, here is the full list of performers that fans can get ready to watch.

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X will be putting on a show. Picture: Getty Lil Nas X will be performing at the VMA's and fans can hope he will put on a show as exciting as his BET awards performance. Camila Cabello The Cuban born star will take the stage. Picture: Getty Fans can be excited to see the Cuban born star take the VMA's. It is expected that she will perform her latest hit 'Don't Go Yet'. Machine Gun Kelly Fans can expect a performance from MGK. Picture: Getty MGK's performance has been confirmed,. Fans are speculating whether he will be joined by Travis Barker after the announcement of their upcoming joint album 'Born with Horns'. Lorde Lorde will perform ahead of her upcoming album. Picture: Getty Lorde will be breaking her four year hiatus, as fans are currently anticipating her upcoming album 'Solar Power'. Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo will make an appearance. Picture: Getty Superstar, Olivia Rodrigo will make an appearance on stage. Fans are excited to see her live performance after the release of her recent hit album 'Sour'.

More performers are yet to be announced.