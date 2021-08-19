Who is performing at the MTV VMA's 2021?

19 August 2021, 17:16

Here's the list of VMA's performers for 2021
Here's the list of VMA's performers for 2021. Picture: Getty

Here's a look at all the 2021, MTV VMA's performers.

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 will be held on the 13th of September 2021, at the Barclays centre in Brooklyn.

Upcoming Verzuz battles: The Lox VS Dipset, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more

This years show will have a live audience, here is the full list of performers that fans can get ready to watch.

  1. Lil Nas X

    Lil Nas X will be putting on a show
    Lil Nas X will be putting on a show. Picture: Getty

    Lil Nas X will be performing at the VMA's and fans can hope he will put on a show as exciting as his BET awards performance.

  2. Camila Cabello

    The Cuban born star will take the stage
    The Cuban born star will take the stage. Picture: Getty

    Fans can be excited to see the Cuban born star take the VMA's.

    It is expected that she will perform her latest hit 'Don't Go Yet'.

  3. Machine Gun Kelly

    Fans can expect a performance from MGK
    Fans can expect a performance from MGK. Picture: Getty

    MGK's performance has been confirmed,.

    Fans are speculating whether he will be joined by Travis Barker after the announcement of their upcoming joint album 'Born with Horns'.

  4. Lorde

    Lorde will perform ahead of her upcoming album
    Lorde will perform ahead of her upcoming album. Picture: Getty

    Lorde will be breaking her four year hiatus, as fans are currently anticipating her upcoming album 'Solar Power'.

  5. Olivia Rodrigo

    Olivia Rodrigo will make an appearance
    Olivia Rodrigo will make an appearance. Picture: Getty

    Superstar, Olivia Rodrigo will make an appearance on stage.

    Fans are excited to see her live performance after the release of her recent hit album 'Sour'.

More performers are yet to be announced.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

QUIZ: Answer these 10 R&B questions and we'll guess your age

QUIZ: Answer these 10 R&B questions and we'll guess your age

Quizzes

Who is going to the Met Gala 2021? Guest list, location, date, theme & more

Who is going to the Met Gala 2021? Guest list, location, date, theme & more
QUIZ: Only true Eminem fans can complete these lyrics

QUIZ: Only true Eminem fans can complete these lyrics

Quizzes

Kanye West 'DONDA' Solider Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more

Kanye West 'DONDA' album Soldier Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more

Kanye West

Trending

Teyana Taylor

16 facts you need to know about 'Wake Up Love' singer Teyana Taylor
How much is Aaron Carter worth in 2021?

What is Aaron Carter's net worth in 2021?

Amber Rose accuses her baby dad of cheating on her

Alexander 'AE' Edwards responds to Amber Rose's claim he cheated on her with 12 women
Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown

Justin's dreads have resurfaced

Justin Bieber's dreadlocks resurface in new music video