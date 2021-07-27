Why are fans on Twitter comparing Fetty Wap and Olivia Rodrigo?

Fans are comparing Fetty Wap and Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty

Fans on Twitter have been debating comparisons between Fetty Wap and Olivia Rodrigo.

A tweet comparing 'Trap Queen' rapper Fetty Wap and 'drivers license' singer Oilva Rodrigo has gone viral.

Fans have gone wild, defending their favourites.

The rapper and the pop singer seem an unlikely comparison, however one tweet has sent the internet into a frenzy.

One Twitter user asked: "who had the more dominant debut year?" alongside side-by-side photo's of the two artists.

The tweet then erupted, with fans proving that their favourite is the most influential.

who had the more dominant debut year? pic.twitter.com/YkmG4ClrUa — Swag ﾒ𝟶 (@SwagPunchABWord) July 24, 2021

Fetty Wap stans came in strong with one tweeter saying: "Fetty Wap had 5 hit singles dominating mainstream hip hop simultaneously and even one of them is certified diamond".

She concluded: "This shouldn’t be up for debate.".

Another was in agreement, hilariously saying: "fetty wap was the last time the country was united for anything".

Fetty Wap had 5 hit singles dominating mainstream hip hop simultaneously and even one of them is certified diamond. This shouldn’t be up for debate. https://t.co/uktkJ2G8Gj — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) July 25, 2021

fetty wap was the last time the country was united for anything https://t.co/gG16lV4cev — if bein wong's a crime, i'm servin forever (@allmydads) July 25, 2021

Another Fetty stan chimed into the debate, tweeting: "Fetty Wap had 10 year olds shouting “1738” without any reason".

Another commenter said: "Two worlds I didn’t need to collide today…"

Fetty Wap had 10 year olds shouting “1738” without any reason https://t.co/XX0vajeF8p — EDEN. (@edenl_1) July 25, 2021

Two worlds I didn’t need to collide today… https://t.co/YSCRCjbhzj — grandpa needles (@theneedledrop) July 26, 2021

However Olivia stans used numbers to defend their icon, saying: "livia literally had the more dominant debut tho- 250k on her first ever album and consistently in the top 10 hot 100 charts.".

Another fan agreed, saying: "Its not about who is a better artist, its about who had a better debut abs Olivia's definitely is more successful."

One tweeter defend the 'Good 4 u' singer, tweeting: "ofc it’d be fun to say it’s him but facts over anything really ".

olivia literally had the more dominant debut tho- 250k on her first ever album and consistently in the top 10 hot 100 charts. — aaron? (@pinkvertical) July 24, 2021

Its not about who is a better artist, its about who had a better debut abs Olivia's definitely is more successful. — Plastic Hearts (@IrfanCyrus) July 26, 2021

well if we’re going by the numbers, it’s obv Olivia



ofc it’d be fun to say it’s him but facts over anything really 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Charlene ❅ (@JustChillBrotha) July 26, 2021

