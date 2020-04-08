Fetty Wap sued for alleged attack on woman at his home, court documents reveal

Fetty Wap being sued for allegedly assaulting a woman. Picture: Getty

'Trap Queen' rapper Fetty Wap is being sued for allegedly strangling and punching a woman at his LA home.

Best known for his hits 'Trap Queen' and '679', rapper Fetty Wap is currently being sued by an unknown woman who alleges that he attacked her at his Los Angeles home.

Court documents have been filed which claim that the alleged attack occurred back in June 2019 after Fetty had reportedly been drinking.

Fetty Wap is being sued for allegedly assaulting a woman at his home. Picture: Getty

According to The Blast, the court document claims that "during the course of the night, Fetty Wap consumed numerous alcoholic beverages culminating with (Fetty) drinking tequila directly from the bottle. Without any justification or provocation, (Fetty) began getting aggressive and physical toward numerous people".

In the document, the woman suing Fetty reportedly claims that "near the end of the night, (she) made an off-the-cuff comment to her friend about the party that Fetty Wap overheard. Fetty Wap immediately approached (her) and aggressively placed his face directly to (her) face while threatening to harm her. He then pressed his finger on her forehead and forcefully pushed her head back."

It's then claimed that Fetty Wap choked the woman by grabbing her by the throat and threatened to kill her. She then claims that a witness broke the pair apart before he allegedly striking her in the face.

Fetty Wap is yet to speak out about the assault claims he's facing. Picture: Getty

The woman called 911 after the incident and claims she is suing the rapper as she "continues to suffer from extreme distress, humiliation, indignation, and outrage as a result of Fetty Wap’s intoxicated and violent conduct."

A video reportedly taken after the initial alleged incident shes a woman telling Fetty Wap to "do it again" as she follows him whilst filming, before the rapper appears to strike out towards the camera. It's unclear whether that video is directly linked to this alleged incident.

Criminal charges were never brought against Fetty Wap over the alleged incident after the Los Angeles District Attorney claimed there was a lack of evidence and the reported witness refused to provide any information.

Fetty Wap has yet to speak out about the claims made against him.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!