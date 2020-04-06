Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna arrested after allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy's baby mama

Iyanna Mayweather arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend NBA Youngboy’s baby mama. Picture: Getty

Iyanna Mayweather has reportedly been arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend NBA Youngboy's baby mama.

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna, has been arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after having a confrontation over her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy.

According to TMZ, Iyanna, also known as Yaya, is currently in Houston's Harris County jail after getting arrested on Saturday (Apr 11) at 1:30am.

Law enforcement revealed that the alleged victim and NBA Youngboy were at his home when Iyanna arrived.

Yaya then proceeded to tell NBA YoungBoy's baby mama, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, she was Youngboy's fiancee and that she should leave the house.

Jacobs responded and allegedly told Iyanna to leave the house. The pair got into a heated confrontation and quickly escalated when the argument moved to the kitchen.

According to TMZ's sources, Iyanna was holding 2 knives.

NBA's alleged baby mama, Jacobs, stepped towards Yaya and she reacted by stabbing her with one of the knives.

Jacobs reportedly told the police cops she didn't feel the first knife wound, however, claimed that Iyanna charged at her with the second knife, stabbing her again.

When EMTs arrived, Jacobs was found laying on the floor before she was taken to the hospital.

Youngboy, who was home at the time, was briefly handcuffed by police for precaution before being released. Mayweather also told authorities that she's never met Jacobs in her life.

Iyanna reportedly told police that Jacobs had incited her by pulling her hair outside the house and then running into the kitchen, before it escalated.

According to The Blast, Lapattra Jacobs needed emergency surgery after the incident with Yaya Mayweather.

Yaya is Floyd Mayweather's daughter. Picture: Getty

A police spokesperson told The Blast, the victim suffered "serval lacerations to both arms" that required emergency surgery.

Jacobs injuries have been determined non-life threatening.