Who is Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti? Age, career, ethnicity, real name & more revealed

3 August 2021, 17:21

Here's everything you need to know about late rapper Juice WRLD's girlfriend, Ally Lotti.

Ally Lotti is the girlfriend of late rapper Juice Wrld. Since his sad death she has posted numerous tributes to the star and has proceeded to honour his legacy.

Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti reveals she was pregnant by the rapper three times

Here's everything you need to know about Ally Lotti.

  1. How old is Ally Lotti?

    Ally Lotti lis 28 years old and was born on May 28, 1993.

  2. What is Ally Lotti's career?

    Lotti is an Instagram influencer, model and social media personality.

  3. What is Ally Lotti's real name?

    It was believed that Ally was the stars real name, however it was revealed that this was nickname given by Juice Wild.

    Fans believe her name is Alicia L. Leon.

  4. When did Ally Lotti and Juice WRLD start dating?

    The pair begun dating in 2018, however - the artist sadly died in 2019 from a reported accidental overdose.

    Since his death the influencer has consistently paid tribute to her late boyfriend.

    She often posts him on her social media, calling him her "twin flame".

    She has also shared some heartfelt letters and messages that he had sent her before his death.

  5. What is Ally Lotti's ethnicity?

    Ally Lotti's father is Black and her mother is Puerto Rican.

  6. What is Ally Lotti's instagram?

    Fans can follow Ally Lotti on Instagram at: @allylotti.

