Juice WRLD, Suga Of BTS 'Girl Of My Dreams' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Girl Of My Dreams' featuring Suga from BTS, from Juice WRLD's second posthumous album 'Fighting Demons'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Juice WRLD finally dropped his second posthumous album Fighting Demons, and there's one song that has fans talking and that's 'Girl Of My Dream' featuring a verse from BTS‘ rapper SUGA.

Rapping about love and affection and their deep feelings for the one they love, both Juice WRLD and SUGA have mesmerised fans with this collaboration. Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of the track 'Girl Of My Dreams'.

"The girl of my dreams, but I ain't fallin' asleep"

Back in 2019, Juice WRLD tweeted out a similar line. Fans have lead to believe that perhaps Juice was teasing this track. Laying next to the girl of dreams but I’m awake..ain’t that something?

"I ain't gon' lie, you got it all, all, all, all, all of me, Uh, loves all of you, like I'm John Legend or somethin"

In this line, Juice WRLD is paying homage to John Legend’s August 2013 smash hit All of Me in which he repeatedly sings: "Cause all of me, Loves all of you, Love your curves and all your edges, All your perfect imperfections".

"Lean when you fall, need your, need your love... Stop sippin' purple potion (For you, babe)"

Juice WRLD is referring to Codeine in this line, also known as lean and a beverage most rappers drink where you combine codeine cough syrup with a soft drink and candy.

Juice WRLD at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2018. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Juice WRLD's 'Girl Of My Dreams'?

[주스 월드, 슈가, 방탄소년단 "Girl Of My Dreams" 가사]



[Intro: Juice WRLD]

You gotta stay here for this

I love you



[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

The girl of my dreams, but I ain't fallin' asleep

Think both of your legs gone, the way you fallin' for me

The same way that the rain falls

I ain't gon' lie, you got it all, all, all, all, all of me



[Verse 1: Juice WRLD]

Uh, loves all of you, like I'm John Legend or somethin'

Better save some room, for my heart, it's a big one

I'ma give it to you, ain't no better mood than you

Really helped me find my groove

Fake hoes come in by the pool

Real ones, there's barely a few

But, somehow I found you

Harmony when I'm around you

Paradise when I'm around you (I'm around you)

These feelings brand new (Feelings brand new)

Lean when you fall, need your, need your love

A million miles, you would walk for me

All four oceans, you would cross for me

Stop sippin' purple potion (For you, babe)

For you (Babe), keep it true, babe

If I ever try to leave, you'll be stalkin' me

Won't let any other woman come and talk to me

I'd do the same thing if you leave, honestly

Or I would take your life away

[Bridge: Juice WRLD]

Ah, ah, ah, ah-ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah-ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah-ah



[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

The girl of my dreams, but I ain't fallin' asleep

Think both of your legs gone, the way you fallin' for me

The same way that the rain falls

I ain't gon' lie, you got it all, all, all, all, all of me

The girl of my dreams, but I ain't fallin' asleep

Think both of your legs gone, the way you fallin' for me

The same way that the rain falls

I ain't gon' lie, you got it all, all, all, all, all of me



[Post-Chorus: SUGA & Juice WRLD]

(All of me)

Yeah, all of me (All of me)

Yeah, all of me (All of me)

Yeah, all of me (All of me)

Yeah, yeah



[Verse 2: SUGA]

(슈가)

사랑의 다른 이름은 파란색

그저 싱그럽다가도 어쩔 땐 차갑네

항상 사랑은 외로움을 동반해

함께 있음에도 외롭게 마찬가지

Oh-woah-oh-oh

I don't need it anymore

어쩔 땐 미친놈처럼 많이 웃기도, yeah

또 많이 울기도, yeah

그 또한 나였음에 너에게 감사해 이렇게

많이 싸우기도 했지?

당근이 아닌 채찍

너무 극단적인 케미

다 지나가버린 햇빛

사랑을 끝맺음에 그게 사랑이었음을

깨닫고 끝이나네

[Chorus: Juice WRLD, Juice WRLD & SUGA]

The girl of my dreams, but I ain't fallin' asleep

Think both of your legs gone, the way you fallin' for me

The same way that the rain falls

I ain't gon' lie, you got it all, all, all, all, all of me

The girl of my dreams, but I ain't fallin' asleep

Think both of your legs gone, the way you fallin' for me

The same way that the rain falls

I ain't gon' lie, you got it all, all, all, all, all of me



[Outro: Juice WRLD]

The girl of my dreams, but I ain't fallin' asleep

Think both of your legs gone, the way you fallin' for me

The same way that the rain falls

I ain't gon' lie, you got it all, all, all, all, all of me

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.