Juice WRLD HBO Max documentary 'Into The Abyss': Release date, trailer & more

6 December 2021, 12:58

The documentary will be available to stream from Thursday December 16 on HBO Max

The official trailer for Juice WRLD's new documentary Into The Abyss is set to be released on December 16 on HBO Max.

Juice WRLD day: Album launch event, date, time, tickets & more

Juice WRLD at the Spotify Presents RapCaviar Pantheon
Juice WRLD at the Spotify Presents RapCaviar Pantheon. Picture: Getty

The documentary, which covers the life and career of the late rapper, who died of an an accidental overdose of codeine and oxycodone back in 2019, touches on his struggles with mental illness, and how during his short time in the spotlight the became 'a therapist for millions of kids' and 'a voice of that generation'.

Juice WRLD at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
Juice WRLD at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty

In a snippet, Juice WRLD – whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins – says: "When you’re a fan of this shit, you look at it from a certain perspective, but when you’re in it, you see it for what it really is. I’m still happy I could change the world, but… It’s not what it looks like".

Another part of the trailer shows an interview, he says: "If you’ve got anxiety or depression, they all look at you like you’re crazy; that’s not how it should be but that’s how it is, and that needs to change. And hopefully I’m one of those people that could bring that change".

When's the release date and where can I watch it?

Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss is available to stream from Thursday December 16 on HBO Max.

Where's the trailer?

The trailer is available right now on YouTube.

Who directed the documentary?

Into The Abyss was directed by Tommy Oliver, whose previous works include the 2013 drama 1982, and last year’s HBO documentary 40 Years A Prisoner.

