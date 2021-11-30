Juice WRLD day: Album launch event, date, time, tickets & more

The 21-year-old rapper, who passed away in December 2018 is hosting a day for his fans to listen to the listen to his new album and celebrate his legacy

Fighting Demons is finally on the way but before the release of his second posthumous album, his estates have just announced their plans for the rest of 2021.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Juice WRLD Day 2021 event will be held on December 9 in Chicago’s United Center.

Featuring an exclusive pre-release listening experience for his upcoming posthumous album, there will be an exclusive preview of the HBO documentary with special guest performances and appearances.

Here's what we know about the upcoming event so far...

When is the Juice WRLD Day 2021 event happening? The Juice WRLD Day event is happening December 9th 2021. Where is the Juice WRLD Day event taking place? It's taking place on December 9th in United Center, Chicago. What time is the event taking place? The event time has not been announced yet. Joint Family Statement His mother Ms. Carmella Wallace and Grade A Productions released a statement in regards to the album and the event. "There was nothing Jarad 'Juice WRLD' Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world. He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art" it reads. Juice WRLD attends Spotify Presents RapCaviar Pantheon. Picture: Getty "He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. Today we announce a new album “Fighting Demons” out Dec 10th. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor". HBO Documentary airing Releasing a press release, the HBO documentary JUICE WRLD: INTO THE ABYSS is set for release December 16. It reads: "Directed by Tommy Oliver, the documentary is an intimate and often eye-opening exploration of the life and all-too-short career of wunderkind rapper Juice WRLD, told primarily though verité, his prolific music making, and his freestyles". "A dynamic, real-time account of the Chicago native who was already heading for superstardom and streaming supremacy by the time he was 18 courtesy of his breakout hit, “Lucid Dreams,” the film includes a wealth of never-before-seen footage, unreleased music, and dozens of industry interviews as it details Juice WRLD’s struggles to navigate his meteoric rise to fame, his drug use, and mental health issues". Juice Wrld performs at 2019 Daytime Stage At The iHeartRadio Music Festival. Picture: Getty How can I buy tickets? Juice Wrld Perform At Elysee Montmartr. Picture: Getty The Juice WRLD Day tickets will presumably go on sale on just before the exclusive screening. Buy tickets here.

