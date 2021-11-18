Juice WRLD new album 'Fighting Demons': Release date, tracklist, features & more
18 November 2021, 17:30 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 17:35
The late rapper's estate has released a trailer and release date for his second posthumous album.
Listen to this article
Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, is set to arrive in December.
Juice Wrld's new album 'Legends Never Die”: Release date, tracklist, features & more
The late rapper's estate released the first posthumous album 'Legends Never Die' on the 10th July 2020.
Now, it has been revealed that a second album is on it's way. Here's what we know about Juice Wrld's forthcoming album 'Fighting Demons'...
-
When will Juice Wrld's new album come out?
Fighting Demons will be Juice’s first full-length project since last year’s Legends Never Die.
Juice Wrld's second posthumous album Fighting Demons will drop on December. 10 – two days after his second death anniversary.
About a year after the first posthumous project dropped, Lil Bibby—the head of Grade A Productions—announced Juice’s next projects would be split into three releases.
He revealed the first drop of the project was reportedly titled The Party Never Ends.
“It’s 3 parts to the album,” Bibby wrote in a tweet that was quickly deleted.
“First part of the album is 90% done, jus waiting on [Travis Scott] spam him!” Bibby added.
It’s unclear if the upcoming album is the same project, but underwent a name change, or whether it's a new project.
“There was nothing Jarad Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” Grade A and Juice’s mom, Carmela Wallace, wrote in a statement.
“He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come"
"Today we announce that we will commemorate his upcoming birthday (Dec. 2) with a new album Fighting Demons on Dec 10th.
We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental illness to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via the fund created in his honor: LiveFree999.org.”
-
What is the trailer for Juice Wrld's new album?
“You are not your struggles. Addiction, anxiety, depression do not define you,” a message reads at the beginning of the video.
”One of the greatest artists of our generation shared his own battle.” the text continues.
The trailer, which is soundtracked by Juice’s “Already Dead” track, features clips of the rapper on tour, showing love to his fans, recording music in the studio, as well as opening up about his own mental health struggles.
“Me talking about certain things can help somebody else ...” he says in the video.
“If you feel like you have anxiety or depression, they’re gonna look at you like you’re crazy. That’s not how it should be, but that’s how it is, and that needs to change.”
-
What is the tracklist for Juice Wrld's new album?
The tracklist for Fighting Demons has not yet been released.
-
Who will feature on Juice Wrld's new album?
There has been no information made public about who will feature on Juice Wrld's new album Fighting Demons.
This article will be updated accordingly as new information about the project is released.