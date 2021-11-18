Juice WRLD new album 'Fighting Demons': Release date, tracklist, features & more

When will Juice Wrld's new album come out?

Fighting Demons will be Juice’s first full-length project since last year’s Legends Never Die.

Juice Wrld's second posthumous album Fighting Demons will drop on December. 10 – two days after his second death anniversary.

About a year after the first posthumous project dropped, Lil Bibby—the head of Grade A Productions—announced Juice’s next projects would be split into three releases.

He revealed the first drop of the project was reportedly titled The Party Never Ends.

“It’s 3 parts to the album,” Bibby wrote in a tweet that was quickly deleted.

“First part of the album is 90% done, jus waiting on [Travis Scott] spam him!” Bibby added.

Juice Wrld, was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. Picture: Getty

It’s unclear if the upcoming album is the same project, but underwent a name change, or whether it's a new project.

“There was nothing Jarad Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” Grade A and Juice’s mom, Carmela Wallace, wrote in a statement.

“He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come"

"Today we announce that we will commemorate his upcoming birthday (Dec. 2) with a new album Fighting Demons on Dec 10th.

We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental illness to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via the fund created in his honor: LiveFree999.org.”