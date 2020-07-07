Late rapper Juice Wrld's new posthumous album is set to be released soon. Find out more about 'Legends Never Die' here.

Juice WRLD's new posthumous album has been highly anticipated by fans of the rapper, especially since his sudden death last year (Dec 8).

The 21-year-old "Lucid Dreams" late rapper is well-renowned for his creativity, authentic sound and inspirational spirit.

The rappers fans have been looking forward to hearing the rappers voice on a track, to feel closer to him. Well, the good news is that Juice's posthumous album is to be released soon!

Find out more about 'Legend's Never Die' new album below.

What is Juice Wrld's new album called ? Juice WRLD's posthumous album is titled 'Legends Never Die'. The album title speaks as a testament to Juice WRLD's character and what he achieved with his life on earth. The album titled reminds supports of the rapper, that although his body is no longer here, Juice's music, influence and spirit is still here. Fans pay tribute to Juice Wrld with mural at the 2019 Rolling Loud festival in LA. Picture: Getty

When will Juice Wrld's posthumous be released? In an Instagram post on Juice WRLD's account, his estate announced the album will be dropping on Friday (Jul 10). The post read: "This Friday we will be honoring the life and art of Juice Wrld by releasing his album, Legends Never Die". "We feel that this collection of 15 songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating." "The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process." View this post on Instagram #lljw🕊 A post shared by Juice WRLD 9 9 9 (@juicewrld999) on Jul 6, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT "Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times." "Please join us in celebrating Juice's life by enjoying this album. Juice's legacy will live forever; Legends Never Die." See the post above. On Thursday (April 9), Lil Bibby, a mentor and close friend of Juice WRLD, announced that the rapper's album will be "coming soon". In the clip Bibby uploaded to Instagram, he is seen standing on Juice's skateboard while they are in the airport. View this post on Instagram Miss my lil bro walking round wit skateboards and shit, playing wit Yugio cards and watching Naruto 🤦🏽‍♂️🙏🏽 @juicewrld999 #999 A post shared by Lil Bibby (@lilbibby_) on Apr 9, 2020 at 9:53am PDT The Chicago rapper shared a caption, reflecting on a memory he shared with Juice. In the comment section of the post, he revealed hat a posthumous album from Juice was on its way. See post screenshot below. Lil Bibby reveals Juice WRLD's album is "coming soon". Picture: Instagram

How many songs will be on Juice Wrld's album? Juice WRLD's posthumous album 'Legends Never Die' will have 15 tracks, according to a post on his Instagram page.

What is the tracklist to Juice Wrld's album? The tracklist for Juice WRLD's new album is yet to be released.This article will be updated with new information. Juice WRLD's first posthumous song "Righteous" was released four months after the rapper sadly passed away.