Juice Wrld's posthumous album 'Legends Never Die' is set to come out soon
Picture: Getty

Late rapper Juice Wrld's new posthumous album is set to be released soon. Find out more about 'Legends Never Die' here.

Juice WRLD's new posthumous album has been highly anticipated by fans of the rapper, especially since his sudden death last year (Dec 8).

The 21-year-old "Lucid Dreams" late rapper is well-renowned for his creativity, authentic sound and inspirational spirit.

The rappers fans have been looking forward to hearing the rappers voice on a track, to feel closer to him. Well, the good news is that Juice's posthumous album is to be released soon!

Find out more about 'Legend's Never Die' new album below.

  1. What is Juice Wrld's new album called ?

    Juice WRLD's posthumous album is titled 'Legends Never Die'.

    The album title speaks as a testament to Juice WRLD's character and what he achieved with his life on earth.

    The album titled reminds supports of the rapper, that although his body is no longer here, Juice's music, influence and spirit is still here.

    Fans pay tribute to Juice Wrld with mural at the 2019 Rolling Loud festival in LA
    Fans pay tribute to Juice Wrld with mural at the 2019 Rolling Loud festival in LA. Picture: Getty

  2. When will Juice Wrld's posthumous be released?

    In an Instagram post on Juice WRLD's account, his estate announced the album will be dropping on Friday (Jul 10).

    The post read: "This Friday we will be honoring the life and art of Juice Wrld by releasing his album, Legends Never Die".

    "We feel that this collection of 15 songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating."

    "The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process."

    View this post on Instagram

    #lljw🕊

    A post shared by Juice WRLD 9 9 9 (@juicewrld999) on

    "Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times."

    "Please join us in celebrating Juice's life by enjoying this album. Juice's legacy will live forever; Legends Never Die." See the post above.

    On Thursday (April 9), Lil Bibby, a mentor and close friend of Juice WRLD, announced that the rapper's album will be "coming soon".

    In the clip Bibby uploaded to Instagram, he is seen standing on Juice's skateboard while they are in the airport.

    The Chicago rapper shared a caption, reflecting on a memory he shared with Juice.

    In the comment section of the post, he revealed hat a posthumous album from Juice was on its way. See post screenshot below.

    Lil Bibby reveals Juice WRLD&squot;s album is "coming soon"
    Lil Bibby reveals Juice WRLD's album is "coming soon". Picture: Instagram

  3. How many songs will be on Juice Wrld's album?

    Juice WRLD's posthumous album 'Legends Never Die' will have 15 tracks, according to a post on his Instagram page.

  4. What is the tracklist to Juice Wrld's album?

    The tracklist for Juice WRLD's new album is yet to be released.This article will be updated with new information.

    Juice WRLD's first posthumous song "Righteous" was released four months after the rapper sadly passed away.

  5. Who is featuring on Juice WRLD's album?

    In the Instagram statement, announcing the album, the post claimed that the album will shine "a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process."

    However, there has not been an official tracklist for the album.

    Singer Halsey will certainly be featuring on the album, since Juice's single featuring the New Jersey singer called "Life's A Mess" is out now.

    See the lyrics for the song below.

  6. What are the lyrics to "Life's A Mess" featuring Halsey?

    [Intro: Juice WRLD]
    Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody?
    Not just somebody
    No, no
    (Rex, you did it again)

    [Verse 1: Juice WRLD]
    Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody
    That made promises to give you the world? Um
    I really hope they held you down
    I really hope it was no lying
    'Cause when heart breaks it feel like the world's gone
    But if the love's real, you'd feel your soul roar like a lion
    And you'd finally let bygones be bygones
    Don't throw in the towel, I know it feels like you're the only one trying
    You just gotta learn to live and love on

    [Pre-Chorus: Juice WRLD]
    I belong with the one put on this earth for me
    Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see
    I'm screaming out, "Lord, help me," I've been lonely
    That's when you accept me, then you set me free

    [Chorus: Juice WRLD]
    Uh, sometimes life's a mess
    Uh, I get high when I'm upset
    I remember when me and love didn't click
    Searchin' for somethin' real, then I found it
    Uh, sometimes life's a mess
    Yeah, I get high when I'm upset
    I remember when me and love ain't click
    Lookin' for somethin' real, then I found it

    [Verse 2: Juice WRLD]
    Been pretty fuckin' bad, but it's better now
    Through the trials and tribulations, I found my way out
    Feel all of the good and bad vibrations all around
    All around us, they surround us
    Was a lost cause with some lost love
    It ain't my fault, pain chose us
    Then I found her
    My whole world turned upside down, uh
    But for the better

    [Pre-Chorus: Juice WRLD]
    I belong with the one put on this earth for me
    Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see
    I'm screaming out, "Lord, help me," I've been lonely
    That's when you accept me, then you set me free

    [Chorus: Juice WRLD & Halsey]
    Uh, sometimes life's a mess
    Uh, I get high when I'm upset
    I remember when me and love didn't click
    Searchin' for somethin' real, then I found it
    Uh, sometimes life's a mess
    Yeah, I get high when I'm upset
    I remember when me and love ain't click
    Lookin' for somethin' real, then I found it

    [Verse 3: Halsey]
    Thank God I finally found you
    You put the light in my eyes when I'm around you
    I'm too flawed to hold you down, but
    Don't wanna be here alone
    And I thank God I finally found you
    I'll put the light in your eyes if I'm allowed to
    I'm too flawed to hold you down, but
    Don't let me be here alone

