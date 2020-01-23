Juice WRLD cause of death revealed as accidental overdose of oxycodone & codeine

23 January 2020, 10:38

Late rapper Juice Wrld's cause of death has been revealed
Late rapper Juice Wrld's cause of death has been revealed. Picture: Getty

Late Chicago rapper Juice Wrld's cause of death has finally been revealed, after the rapper tragically passed away in December.

A month after Juice Wrld tragically passed away (Dec. 8), the cause of the late Chicago rapper's death has been revealed.

Juice WRLD's girlfriend breaks silence on rapper's death during live on stage tribute

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that the Chicago rapper died "as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity." According to XXL, the examiners also ruled Juice Wrld's death an accident.

Rapper Juice Wrld, born Jarad Higgins, suffered from a seizure after landing at Chicago's Midway International Airport following a private flight from California.

Paramedics took the rapper to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

Since Juice Wrld's death, details surrounding the unfortunate occurrence came to light. The Chicago artist was reportedly seen ingesting pills on the flight prior to landing in order to hide them from federal authorities.

Police reportedly seized 70 pounds of marijuana from the private plane Juice was in after the pilot alerted authorities that the rapper's entourage had guns on them. The police searched the aircraft with drug-sniffing dogs at LAX.

While Juice Wrld was being seen by paramedics, they administered two doses of Narcan – a drug known to help with those suffering from an opioid overdose. He was then transferred to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Two of the rapper's security guards were arrested for having guns in the airport. Both men were later charged with misdemeanor gun violations.

Juice Wrld was 21 at the time he passed away. R.I.P Juice Wrld.

