Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend Ally Lotti sparks outrage after allegedly trying to sell their sex tape on OnlyFans

Late rapper's Juice WRLD's ex fiancé Ally Lotti has allegedly tried to sell their sex tape on OnlyFans.

Juice WRLD fans have been outraged following the news of his ex-fiancé Ally Lotti reportedly selling their sex tape on OnlyFans.

The late rapper tragically passed away from a drug overdose at the age of 21 in 2019, shortly after getting off of a private jet in an airport in Chicago.

At the time of his death, Juice WRLD was engaged to influencer Ally Lotti, and four years later, Lotti is said to be selling their tape on website OnlyFans for $30.

Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti. Picture: Getty

The 29-year-old influencer, who boasts more than one million fans on Instagram, spoke out about the matter, and said she has reportedly been threatened with the tape.

According to TMZ, Lotti wrote:"Hackers are trying to threaten me to leak my old sex tape with my ex fiance Juice WRLD," on her OnlyFans page.

"IDGAF anymore. I’ll leak it myself," continued Lotti, who also said "can’t believe I am actually sending this but I can’t be threatened anymore."

Juice WRLD was an up and coming rapper before he tragically passed at the age of 21. Picture: Getty

Let Juice WRLD rest man — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 15, 2024

Despite Lotti revealing that her intentions behind releasing the tape is due to being threatened by hackers, some fans aren't happy with Juice WRLD's ex fiancé releasing these private moments.

Collaborator Denzel Curry spoke out about the release of the tapes on Twitter and said: "Let Juice WRLD rest man," as one fan also commented "It’s pretty gross to sell a video of someone you loved when they’re not here to consent, regardless of gender. So disrespectful."