Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti reveals she was pregnant by the rapper three times

Ally Lotti, girlfriend of late rapper Juice WRLD, has revealed she was pregnant for the rapper three times.

Fans were shocked to learn that rapper Juice Wrld's girlfriend was expecting his child, three times.

Ally Lotti revealed the news during an interview on 'no jumper'.

In 2019 it was announced that rapper Juice WRLD had sadly passed away. It was later confirmed that he had died from an overdose.

Since his passing his girlfriend Ally Lotti has continuously shared heartfelt tributes.

In the interview Ally Lotti spoke on how she personally had never desired children, however was happy to start a family with Juice WRLD - as it was the rappers dream.

She shared that her troubled relationship with her own father affected her thoughts on starting a family.

Speaking with Adam22, Ally said: "When it comes to kids I was always like I want to make sure my child had a father"

She continued: "I never wanted a child until Jared [Juice WRLD] was like, 'No, this is what's happening.' It wasn't like, a choice, it was like this is what's happening... I was like, 'Whatever you say, king. Literally.".

Lotti sadly shared that she experienced miscarriages, saying there was "different complications... because of stress, because of everything going on".

The influencer said she was "so distraught" that she sat on the floor of her hotel.

Ally Lotti previously shared she had dealt with one loss following the sad death of the rapper.