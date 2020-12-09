Juice WRLD's GF Ally Lotti pays touching tribute on his death anniversary

Juice WRLD's GF Ally Lotti pays touching tribute on his death anniversary. Picture: Getty

Ally Lotti shares heartwarming handwritten letters and texts from Juice WRLD, on his one-year death anniversary.

Juice WRLD's girlfriend, Ally Lotti has payed tribute to her late boyfriend, a year on after he passed away.

In honour of Juice WRLD's death anniversary, Lotti took to social media and shares letters and texts she received from her late lover.

On Tuesday (Dec 8) Ally revealed that she would be opening up in a way that she never has before for Juice's death anniversary.

A few hours later, Lotti shared a couple of hand-written letters that Juice wrote her, as well as some sweet messages from him.

Juice WRLD and his girlfriend Ally Lotti began dating in 2018. Picture: Instagram/@allylotti

"You are: my sanity, my safe haven, my first and last true love, my BFF, my home… You are my everything," Juice WRLD wrote in the first message.

Ally said that Juice WRLD penned the lette in Düsseldorf, Germany, when the rapper opened the show on tour for Nicki Minaj.

Lotti also revealed that he had snuck the letters in her wallet, and she only discovered them when she went to pay for her outfit to wear to Juice's funeral.

Ally Lotti pays tribute to Juice WRLD on his one-year death anniversary. Picture: Twitter/@@highimallyy

Ally spoke to XXL and said the second letter she shared was for her to communicate with Juice's fans.

"I’ve been broken 4 so long without repair," it reads.

"You fixed me permanently... So I cannot let you out my [sight]. You are my [umbrella] when it’s raining, you keep me dry from my own tears and the tears of the world.

In addition to the two letters, Ally shared a few some text messages,where Juice said: "I love you so much."

"See You are one of the main sources of my strength, so I need you by my side. Forever and ever". See the letters and texts below.

R.I.P Juice WRLD.