Juice WRLD's girlfriend claims that the truth about his death hasn't been revealed

The girlfriend of late rapper Juice WRLD has hinted that he did not pass away from a drug overdose in a new claim.

Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti has revealed that she does not think that the late rapper did not die from a drug overdose as previously claimed.

She recently posted a video to social media where she hinted that there were other factors at play in the rapper's death in December 2019.

Next week marks three years since the rapper died, and Lotti has claimed that Juice WRLD's death was covered up by some sorts.

Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti. Picture: Getty

"Y’all mad ’cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh, blah blah blah, you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! you’re wrong!" she said about his death.

"Literally, you’re wrong so suck a d*ck. Okay? Suck a d*ck."

She added: "There’s a lot of sh*t y’all don’t know that I f*cking grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad sh*t on me. I don’t care."

Ally Lotti claimed that Juice WRLD didn't die of a drug overdose in a video. Picture: Instagram

This isn't the first time that Lotti has made claims around the late rappers death, and hinted at something similar in June.

"I’ve been quiet for the last year-and-a-half-plus, to myself," she said in a video. “Took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen.

"If people knew what happened the day before Jarad passed, and the day that Jarad passed and everything like that, which I cannot speak upon at this moment. But I will. I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe."

Juice WRLD died aged 21. Picture: Getty

"Know you guys have my full support. I cannot let Jarad’s legacy be what it is. Jarad would never treat any of his fans like this… It’s always been about money and Jarad made enough money to not have this issue. I’m going to take it to court."

Juice WRLD passed away from a seizure triggered by an accidental drug overdose in 2019 at the age of 21.

Two albums have been released posthumously since his death, with the 'Lucid Dreams' rapper releasing Legends Never Die and Fighting Demons.