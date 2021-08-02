DaniLeigh hints at DaBaby being her child's father in new cryptic post

DaniLeigh has cryptically hinted that DaBaby is the father of her child.

DaniLeigh posted a photo on Instagram, showing off her adorable baby bump.

However, the caption of the posted hinted that rapper DaBbaby is the father of her unborn child.

DaniLeigh posted a gallery of adorable pregnancy pictures on Instagram, however fans appeared to pay more attention to the caption which seemed to cryptically hint at her baby daddy.

The singer captioned her sweet pictures "#dabiggest 🤍" which fans believe was a play on her ex DaBaby's name.

Fans took to DaniLeigh's comments to confirm they had caught onto the hint.

One commenter said: "Hmm that caption so dababy is the father" whilst another said: "We saw what you did there".

One fan joked about the cryptic caption, saying: "oop not dacaption" whilst another commented: "She know what she doing with that caption".

Fans took to the comments. Picture: Instagram

Fans joked in the comments. Picture: Instagram

Fans had previously believed that the 'BOP' rapper confirmed he was the 'Easy' singers baby daddy, when he liked her pregnancy announcement post.

The singer had posted a pregnancy announcement where she was seen cradling her baby bump whilst stood in a waterfall.

She captioned the shot "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus".

However, fans stormed the comments demanding to know who the father was.

Some believed their questions were answered the DaBaby was spotted liking the adorable post, however, the rapper has not spoken out about the rumours or confirmed he is the father.

Rumours began that the pair were dating in March 2020 when DaBaby featured in her music video for their collaboration 'Levi High'.

The pairs romance appeared to be confirmed when she posted an Instagram picture of them both in December 2020.

The cosy couple pic was captioned "My baby❤️ idc".

However, in February 2021 the singer declared that she was "officially single".

DaniLeigh is also yet to confirm who the father of her child is.