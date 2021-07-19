DaBaby reacts to pregnant ex DaniLeigh's maternity photos

19 July 2021, 12:24

The rapper has interacted with DaniLeigh's pregnancy announcement post on Instagram. The star shared photos and clips from her maternity shoot.

DaBaby has reacted to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh's pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

DaBaby dating history: from DaniLeigh to B. Simone

The 26-year-old artist shared several photos from a maternity photoshoot, as she showed off her baby bump while posing near a beautiful waterfall.

In the photos, DaniLeigh is pictured in nothing but a wet see-through white cloth covering her body parts.

The star stunned in her pregnancy photos and she later uploaded clips from behind the scenes at the shoot.

She captioned the post: "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus".

While many fans rushed to the comment section to wish her a congratulations, other people questioned who her child's father is.

The last man DaniLeigh was publicly romantically linked to is the rapper, DaBaby. However, the 'Easy' singer confirmed their split when she announced she was "officially single" in February.

American blog site TheNeighborhoodTalk, caught wind of DaBaby's reaction to DaniLeigh's pregnancy shoot photos on Instagram

While the 'Rockstar' rapper simply 'liked' DaniLeigh's post, fans took it as a hint that he may be the child's father.

Rumours began swirling that DaniLeigh was pregnant in March, after a video of her performing went viral, with fans pointing out that her belly looked round.

In April, the star was also spotted at a function with food, where she says she's going to eat "everything".

Timbaland was also tagged in the post as it was rumoured they were collaborating.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby started dating early 2020 and confirmed their split this year February.
DaniLeigh and DaBaby started dating early 2020 and confirmed their split this year February. Picture: Getty

Fans also thought she hinted at her pregnancy when the singer tweeted: "Fall asleeeep bruh" in June.

It turns out the rumours were correct this time around. However, fans are still in the dark about who DaniLeigh's child's father is.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Hailie had fans gushing with an adorable couple pic

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock relationship timeline: photos, videos & more

Eminem

Keyshia Cole's mother Frankie Lons dies from overdose at age 61

Frankie Lons dead: Keyshia Cole's mother passes away at 61 from overdose
Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West

Kanye West hosted a listening party in Las Vegas

Inside Kanye West's listening party 2021: Location, tracks played, new album and more

Kanye West

Trending

'Power' actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder in fatal New York shooting

'Power' actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder in fatal New York shooting
Who is Biz Markie?

Who is Biz Markie? How did he die?

50 Cent 'Black Mafia Family': Release date, plot, cast, trailer & more

50 Cent 'Black Mafia Family': Release date, plot, cast, trailer & more

50 Cent

Tracee Ellis Ross upcoming show is called 'The Hair Tales'.

Tracee Ellis Ross 'The Hair Tales': Release date, how to watch, trailer & more
Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa collaborate on his new album 'Faith'.

Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa 'Demeanor' lyrics meaning explained