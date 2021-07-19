DaBaby reacts to pregnant ex DaniLeigh's maternity photos

The rapper has interacted with DaniLeigh's pregnancy announcement post on Instagram. The star shared photos and clips from her maternity shoot.

DaBaby has reacted to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh's pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

The 26-year-old artist shared several photos from a maternity photoshoot, as she showed off her baby bump while posing near a beautiful waterfall.

In the photos, DaniLeigh is pictured in nothing but a wet see-through white cloth covering her body parts.

The star stunned in her pregnancy photos and she later uploaded clips from behind the scenes at the shoot.

She captioned the post: "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus".

While many fans rushed to the comment section to wish her a congratulations, other people questioned who her child's father is.

The last man DaniLeigh was publicly romantically linked to is the rapper, DaBaby. However, the 'Easy' singer confirmed their split when she announced she was "officially single" in February.

American blog site TheNeighborhoodTalk, caught wind of DaBaby's reaction to DaniLeigh's pregnancy shoot photos on Instagram

While the 'Rockstar' rapper simply 'liked' DaniLeigh's post, fans took it as a hint that he may be the child's father.

Rumours began swirling that DaniLeigh was pregnant in March, after a video of her performing went viral, with fans pointing out that her belly looked round.

In April, the star was also spotted at a function with food, where she says she's going to eat "everything".

Timbaland was also tagged in the post as it was rumoured they were collaborating.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby started dating early 2020 and confirmed their split this year February. Picture: Getty

Fans also thought she hinted at her pregnancy when the singer tweeted: "Fall asleeeep bruh" in June.

It turns out the rumours were correct this time around. However, fans are still in the dark about who DaniLeigh's child's father is.