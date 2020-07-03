DaBaby girlfriend DaniLeigh: age, Instagram and net worth revealed

DaBaby's rumoured girlfriend is sing DaniLeigh. Picture: Getty

'Easy' singer DaniLeigh has been dating DaBaby for several months now - here's what we know about her.

DaBaby has been romantically linked to 'Easy' singer DaniLeigh since the beginning of the year, and their relationship appears to be taking off.

The 'Find My Way' rapper, 28, was first linked with the R&B starlet after the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' dropped, and they've since been spotted out in public together. But what do we know about her?

From her age and her net worth to her songs and Instagram handle, here's everything you need know about DaniLeigh.

DaniLeigh (pictured) has been linked to DaBaby after the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' dropped. Picture: Instagram

Are DaniLeigh and DaBaby dating?

Dating rumours between DaniLeigh and rapper DaBaby first sparked after they starred in the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' together.

Despite denying any rumours of romance at the time, they were linked once again after their Instagram profiles appeared to confirm that they were staying in the same West Hollywood hotel during quarantine.

However, things haven't always gone swimmingly for the pair. Back in March, DaniLeigh and the mother of DaBaby's child, MeMe, got into an online spat. MeMe called DaniLeigh "obsessed" and accused her of blocking her, and the pair exchanged a series of shady sub-tweets.

At the end of July, DaniLeigh all but confirmed her romance with DaBaby after sharing a photo of herself in bed, her arm stretched above her head holding the hand of a heavily tattooed mystery man beside her. She even added a purple heart emoji for good measure.

They were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood a few days prior, but neither party have confirmed the romance publicly.

DaniLeigh shared a photo of herself in bed holding the hand of her mystery man, supposedly DaBaby. Picture: Instagram

Who is DaniLeigh?

DaniLeigh is an American singer and dancer born and raised in Miami, Florida. She is 25 years old and was born on December 20, 1994.

As for her ethnicity, DaniLeigh is of Dominican descent, and her real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel. Her Instagram bio suggests her stage name, DaniLeigh, is pronounced "Dani-LAY".

She started out as a backing dancer as she was initially too shy to sing in front of people, but she later started uploading singing covers on YouTube and moved to Los Angeles to pursue music.

When she was 18, Dani was asked by Prince to direct the music video for his song 'Breakfast Can Wait', and he mentored her until his death in 2016.

DaniLeigh's Instagram handle is @iamdanileigh. Picture: Instagram

What's DaniLeigh's Instagram?

DaniLeigh is very active on Instagram and her handle is @iamdanileigh.

She posts selfies, backstage action from her music videos and photoshoots, and dancing videos, as well as shots of her day-to-day life.

What's DaniLeigh's net worth?

According to reports, DaniLeigh's net worth is around $400,000.

What are DaniLeigh's biggest songs?

DaniLeigh signed with Def Jam Records in 2017 and started releasing mixtapes and singles from there, including collaborations with YG, Lil Baby and Lil Yachty.

One of her biggest songs to date is the remix of her song 'Easy', which features Chris Brown.