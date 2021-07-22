DaniLeigh reveals she's having a baby girl in sweet pregnancy post

22 July 2021, 14:28 | Updated: 22 July 2021, 14:52

The singer has revealed the gender of her baby with a touching Instagram post.

DaniLeigh has revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. The singer has been flooding her feed with the sweetest pregnancy photoshoot photos.

DaBaby reacts to pregnant ex DaniLeigh's maternity photos

On Wednesday (Jul 21) The 'Easy' singer shared photos and videos from her baby shower.

DaniLeigh parties on the dancefloor at her baby shower
DaniLeigh parties on the dancefloor at her baby shower. Picture: Instagram/@iamdanileigh

The star also made a big announcement on her Instagram, revealing that she is expecting a girl child.

Sharing a photo of herself in a pink two piece suit, she wrote: "It’s a ……. 🥺🥺🥺🥺💓💗💖💕💞".

In the pictures, DaniLeigh is sat on a white stool, showing off her heavily pregnant baby bump.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to congratulate the star and celebrate the reveal of her child's gender.

One fan wrote: "She's going to be stunning just like her mama! Congrats love", while another added "IT'S A GOOOORRRRRRLLLLL".

In another post DaniLeigh uploaded to her Instagram stories, the star is seen making an entrance with a strut in her gorgeous silver and mesh dress.

She captioned the post: "Posting all my my baby shower videos now that ya'll know it's a girl"

DanLeigh shows off her pregnant baby bump in stunning dress at her baby shower.
DanLeigh shows off her pregnant baby bump in stunning dress at her baby shower. Picture: Instagram/@iamdanileigh

While many fans celebrated the news of Dani's babies gender reveal, fans were still speculating whether DaBaby is the child's father.

Many fans believe he is the babies dad, as he reportedly 'liked' DaniLiegh's pregnancy announcement photoshoot photos on Instagram.

DaBaby is also the last man who was romantically linked to DaniLeigh in public. However, the pair's relationship came to an end, and the singer confirmed she was "officially single" in February.

