DaBaby & DaniLeigh split amid singers "Yellow Bone" song controversy. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The on-and-off couple had been together for a year before officially splitting.

DaniLeigh confirmed she is officially single after splitting from her rapper boyfriend DaBaby.

The 26-year-old singer and dance choreographer had been dating the "BOP" rapper for a year, but announced their break up on Instagram.

On Sunday (Feb 7) DaniLeigh took to her Instagram to share a black image with the words: "Officially single." She added a black heart emoji alongside her message.

DaBaby, also revealed he was single after offering himself for a Valentine's Day date. The rap star addressed his16.5 million followers on Instagram, asking his fans to recreate a TikTok by social media star, India Love.

DaniLeigh reveals she is "officially single" on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

DaniLeigh and DaBaby reportedly got together around a year ago, after she helped choreograph his music video for 'BOP', back in 2019.

The news of their split, has come after DaniLeigh received backlash by DaBaby fans for her song, 'Yellow Bone'.

In the song, DaniLeigh sings the lyrics "yellow-bone, that's what he wants" referring to being light-skinned.

However, DaBaby's fans slammed her for perpetuating colourism and racism.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "D*ni L*igh perpetuating Colorism in 2021 with a song saying, 'yellow bone that’s what he wants' in a pseudo-rap voice? In this economy?"

Another fan wrote "Just heard Danileigh’s “Yellowbone” for the first time. On top of colorism, this song is super trash. The producer should be fired for allowing this to go through."

DaBaby's baby mother and ex-girlfriend,Meme, chimed in on the backlash DaniLeigh received, and wrote "Lmfao, I'm gone! I ain't gonna do it."

While DaniLeigh apologised after receiving backlash over her song, many fans weren't convinced that it was sincere and heartfelt.

Fans have suspected the controversy contributed to their split. See tweets below.

Danileigh did all that yelling abt Dababy wanting a yellow bone for him to leave her 2 weeks later pic.twitter.com/73sQqQR8oy — Kenny G ❄️ (@DaRealKhefner) February 7, 2021

Dani Leigh and DaBaby broke up 😂 I thought yellow bone is what he want boo? pic.twitter.com/1zNKnz3OJ9 — souled out✨ (@JasSimmonsTV) February 7, 2021