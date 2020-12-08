DaBaby's ex-girlfriend cryptically shades him over DaniLeigh

DaBaby and DaniLeigh went public with their relationship just a month after the rapper was spotted with his ex, MeMe.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh have been hitting Instagram with non-stop couple selfies and videos, since their reconcillation.

While DaniLeigh and DaBaby split over the "Rockstar" rapper allegedly cheating on her with the mother of his daughter, MeMe – it appears as though things have taken a turn.

DaniLeigh confirms relationship with DaaBaby, writing "My baby❤️ idc" on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Now, the mother of DaBaby's daughter has responded to their pain going public with their relationship.

On Monday (Dec 7) MeMe took to Instagram to share a few memes, which people are claiming may be directed at her ex DaBaby, and his new girlfriend, DaniLeigh.

"I DON'T post him, I be with him in real life," one post stated.

DaBaby's ex MeMe appears to throw shade at his relationship with DaniLeigh. Picture: Instagrsm

Another post MeMe shared, read: "Yall ever plotted on a n***a? Like yeah ima get him", potentially suggesting she has something on DaBaby.

DaniLeigh has been receiving backlash online, while many accused the 25-year-old singer of being a "homewrecker". However, the "Easy" singer has maintained that she thought DaBaby was single.

Fans are convinced MeMe is directing her posts towards DaBaby and DaniLeigh. Picture: Instagram

Before DaniLeigh confirmed they were back together to the public, many fans speculated they had tried to rekindle their romance.

Earlier this year, the rapper, 28, and singer, 25, sparked romance rumours when they were seen spending time together in quarantine.

Back in June, Dani shared a photo of herself in bed with a man that appeared to be DaBaby. The Kirk rapper also hinted at a reconciliation with Dani on his album Blame It on Baby.

However, MeMe was spotted with DaBaby just a month ago, looking loved up.

