DaBaby's ex-girlfriend cryptically shades him over DaniLeigh

8 December 2020, 11:30

DaBaby's ex-girlfriend cryptically shades him over DaniLeigh
DaBaby's ex-girlfriend cryptically shades him over DaniLeigh. Picture: Getty/Instagram

DaBaby and DaniLeigh went public with their relationship just a month after the rapper was spotted with his ex, MeMe.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh have been hitting Instagram with non-stop couple selfies and videos, since their reconcillation.

DaniLeigh addresses DaBaby cheating allegations

While DaniLeigh and DaBaby split over the "Rockstar" rapper allegedly cheating on her with the mother of his daughter, MeMe – it appears as though things have taken a turn.

DaniLeigh confirms relationship with DaaBaby, writing "My baby❤️ idc" on Instagram
DaniLeigh confirms relationship with DaaBaby, writing "My baby❤️ idc" on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Now, the mother of DaBaby's daughter has responded to their pain going public with their relationship.

On Monday (Dec 7) MeMe took to Instagram to share a few memes, which people are claiming may be directed at her ex DaBaby, and his new girlfriend, DaniLeigh.

"I DON'T post him, I be with him in real life," one post stated.

DaBaby's ex MeMe appears to throw shade at his relationship with DaniLeigh
DaBaby's ex MeMe appears to throw shade at his relationship with DaniLeigh. Picture: Instagrsm

Another post MeMe shared, read: "Yall ever plotted on a n***a? Like yeah ima get him", potentially suggesting she has something on DaBaby.

DaniLeigh has been receiving backlash online, while many accused the 25-year-old singer of being a "homewrecker". However, the "Easy" singer has maintained that she thought DaBaby was single.

Fans are convinced MeMe is directing her posts towards DaBaby and DaniLeigh
Fans are convinced MeMe is directing her posts towards DaBaby and DaniLeigh. Picture: Instagram

Before DaniLeigh confirmed they were back together to the public, many fans speculated they had tried to rekindle their romance.

Earlier this year, the rapper, 28, and singer, 25, sparked romance rumours when they were seen spending time together in quarantine.

Back in June, Dani shared a photo of herself in bed with a man that appeared to be DaBaby. The Kirk rapper also hinted at a reconciliation with Dani on his album Blame It on Baby.

However, MeMe was spotted with DaBaby just a month ago, looking loved up.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest DaBaby News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Shaybo? Real name, age, Instagram, songs and lyrics revealed

Who is Shaybo? Real name, age, Instagram, songs and lyrics revealed
Jay London's documentary 'SEVEN': about, artists featured, how to watch & more

Jay London's documentary 'SEVEN': about, artists featured, how to watch & more
The MOBO Awards 2020: How to watch, TV channel, livestream & more

The MOBO Awards 2020: How to watch, TV channel, livestream & more
Nicki Minaj's best album, ranked by fans

Nicki Minaj's best album, ranked by fans

Quizzes

Trending

Nicki Minaj lyrics that make the perfect Instagram caption

26 Nicki Minaj lyrics that make the perfect Instagram caption

Nicki Minaj

QUIZ: Which R&B group best describes you and your friends?

QUIZ: Which R&B group best describes you and your friends?

Quizzes

Ms Banks

12 facts you need to know about 'Novikov' rapper Ms Banks

The MOBO Awards 2020: Full nominees list, performers, how to watch & more.

The MOBO Awards 2020: Full nominees list, performers, how to watch & more
10 facts you need to know about 'Down Like That' r

10 facts you need to know about 'Down Like That' rapper KSI