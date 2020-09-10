DaniLeigh addresses ex-boyfriend DaBaby cheating allegations

DaniLeigh addresses ex-boyfriend DaBaby cheating allegations. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The 'Easy' singer was caught up in drama with the mother of DaBaby's child.

DaniLeigh has addressed the controversy surrounded her recent romance with DaBaby.

The 'Easy' singer, 25, appeared to confirm her split from the 'ROCKSTAR' rapper, 28, in some recent social media posts, tweeting yesterday (Sept 9), ""I never had HATERS til I dated u ****".

DaniLeigh and DaBaby are no longer together following a short dalliance. Picture: Instagram

"I never had HATERS til I dated u ****," DaniLeigh tweeted. Picture: Twitter/@DaniLeigh

Dani's short relationship with DaBaby - whose real name is Jonathan Kirk - was rocked with cheating allegations involving the mother of DaBaby's child, a woman named MeMe.

Back in March, MeMe and DaniLeigh got into an online spat. MeMe called DaniLeigh "obsessed" and accused her of blocking her, and the pair exchanged a series of shady sub-tweets.

Rumours swirled suggesting Dani hooked up with DaBaby while he was still involved with MeMe. However, Dani set the record straight this week and claimed the rapper was "100% single" when they got together.

"Y’all gotta try to have more love this early in the day... but at the end of the day I’m human ... that man was 100% single 'to me' when we started... I’m done talking about it tho I promise. ready to get this money and drop this album. good morning everyone and have a blessed day today," she wrote.

She wrote , "that man was 100% single 'to me' when we started...". Picture: Instagram

DaBaby is yet to speak out on the drama. He and Dani never officially confirmed their romance publicly, but were spotted holding hands in Beverly Hills during an outing in June.

Shortly after, Dani shared a photo of herself in bed, her arm stretched above her head holding the hand of a heavily tattooed mystery man beside her. She even added a purple heart emoji for good measure.