DaniLeigh addresses ex-boyfriend DaBaby cheating allegations

10 September 2020, 11:46

DaniLeigh addresses ex-boyfriend DaBaby cheating allegations.
DaniLeigh addresses ex-boyfriend DaBaby cheating allegations. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The 'Easy' singer was caught up in drama with the mother of DaBaby's child.

DaniLeigh has addressed the controversy surrounded her recent romance with DaBaby.

The 'Easy' singer, 25, appeared to confirm her split from the 'ROCKSTAR' rapper, 28, in some recent social media posts, tweeting yesterday (Sept 9), ""I never had HATERS til I dated u ****".

DaniLeigh and DaBaby are no longer together following a short dalliance.
DaniLeigh and DaBaby are no longer together following a short dalliance. Picture: Instagram
"I never had HATERS til I dated u ****," DaniLeigh tweeted.
"I never had HATERS til I dated u ****," DaniLeigh tweeted. Picture: Twitter/@DaniLeigh

Dani's short relationship with DaBaby - whose real name is Jonathan Kirk - was rocked with cheating allegations involving the mother of DaBaby's child, a woman named MeMe.

Back in March, MeMe and DaniLeigh got into an online spat. MeMe called DaniLeigh "obsessed" and accused her of blocking her, and the pair exchanged a series of shady sub-tweets.

Rumours swirled suggesting Dani hooked up with DaBaby while he was still involved with MeMe. However, Dani set the record straight this week and claimed the rapper was "100% single" when they got together.

"Y’all gotta try to have more love this early in the day... but at the end of the day I’m human ... that man was 100% single 'to me' when we started... I’m done talking about it tho I promise. ready to get this money and drop this album. good morning everyone and have a blessed day today," she wrote.

She wrote , "that man was 100% single &squot;to me&squot; when we started..."
She wrote , "that man was 100% single 'to me' when we started...". Picture: Instagram

DaBaby is yet to speak out on the drama. He and Dani never officially confirmed their romance publicly, but were spotted holding hands in Beverly Hills during an outing in June.

Shortly after, Dani shared a photo of herself in bed, her arm stretched above her head holding the hand of a heavily tattooed mystery man beside her. She even added a purple heart emoji for good measure.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest DaBaby News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kano delivers touching performance of ‘Teardrops’ at GRM Rated Awards 2020

Kano delivers touching performance of ‘Teardrops’ at GRM Rated Awards 2020
Bow Wow allegedly “punched” pregnant ex Kiyomi Leslie, leaked audio reveals

Bow Wow allegedly “punched” pregnant ex Kiyomi Leslie, leaked audio reveals
Maya Jama responds to Stormzy rapping about their relationship.

Maya Jama responds to Stormzy rapping about their relationship

Stormzy

Tory Lanez ‘apologises’ to Megan Thee Stallion after shooting

Tory Lanez ‘apologises’ to Megan Thee Stallion after shooting

Trending

Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans blame Kanye West for show cancellation

Kanye West blamed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians show cancellation

Kanye West

R Kelly prison attacker claims the government made him do it

R. Kelly prison attacker claimed government made him do it

R Kelly

Shakira, 43, breaks the internet with stunning bikini photo

Shakira, 43, breaks the internet with stunning bikini photo

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert share video of their second child

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert welcome second daughter, Rue Rose
Nines 'Crabs In A Bucket' UK & Ireland Tour

Nines 'Crabs In A Bucket' UK & Ireland Tour: Dates, locations, tickets and more