When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time 'revealed'

By Anna Suffolk

When is the deluxe album to 'SOS', 'Lana' being released? Here's all we know.

SZA has announced a deluxe album to her hit sophomore release 'SOS', a year since it's release that include the hit songs 'Kill Bill', 'Snooze' and 'Blind'.

Set to be called 'Lana', the project originally started out as a deluxe edition to 'SOS', however it may or may not be a standalone release.

So, when is Lana's release date? What is the tracklist to SZA's deluxe album? Are there any features in Lana? Here's all we know.

SZA Performs at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty