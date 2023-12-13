When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time 'revealed'
13 December 2023, 11:57 | Updated: 13 December 2023, 13:40
SZA stars in SKIMS promo
When is the deluxe album to 'SOS', 'Lana' being released? Here's all we know.
Listen to this article
SZA has announced a deluxe album to her hit sophomore release 'SOS', a year since it's release that include the hit songs 'Kill Bill', 'Snooze' and 'Blind'.
Set to be called 'Lana', the project originally started out as a deluxe edition to 'SOS', however it may or may not be a standalone release.
So, when is Lana's release date? What is the tracklist to SZA's deluxe album? Are there any features in Lana? Here's all we know.
-
When is 'Lana' by SZA's release date?
There is no official release date for SZA's deluxe album of SOS as of yet, however this hasn't stopped SZA from dropping clues.
Fans think that Lana is set to be released in December 2023, after SZA posted six variants of the album cover to her Instagram.
Three of the six covers feature a sports jersey with the number '15' on it, with some fans speculating Lana will be released on Friday, December 15.
-
What is the meaning of Lana by SOS?
In August 2023, SZA started dropping hints about an SOS deluxe, and said to Variety: "I added a couple of songs. It’s like a whole new project."
"It’s called ‘Lana’ — my name but, it’s the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13.
It was 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that that became my nickname for no reason. ‘Lana’ is really just the B-side of SOS."
-
What is the track list for Lana by SOS?
SZA has not confirmed the track list for Lana, but has revealed it is a "whole 'nother album" that has "seven to ten songs" on its track list.
In September 2023, SZA threw a surprise album party, and she performed four new tracks:
- Saturn
- PSA
- DTM / Diamond Boy
- Boy from South Detroit
'PSA' was used as the opener for SZA's 'SOS' tour, and was released as a bonus song on the website-exclusive edition of SOS.
SZA has also revealed that the track 'Joni' - a tribute to Joni Mitchell will also be on the album.
The song was leaked by fans a few years ago, with SZA telling Variety: "‘Joni’ is on it. Well, they leaked it, so I wasn’t gonna put it on there.
"I guess I should still… but they leaked it already. They ruined it. [Fans] already have it."