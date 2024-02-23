Inside SZA’s ‘Saturn’ lyrics as she shares surprise new song
23 February 2024, 13:51
What are the lyrics to SZA's new song Saturn?
SZA has dropped her first single from SOS's deluxe album Lana, titled 'Saturn' after performing the song at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
After teasing the song at live shows throughout last year, the singer has released this single reflecting her confusion of the world.
So, what are the lyrics to SZA's new song Saturn? Here are the full lyrics explained.
What are the lyrics to SZA's song 'Saturn' from 'Lana'?
Here are the lyrics to SZA's Saturn:
If there's another universe
Please make some noise (Noise)
Give me a sign (Sign)
This can't be life
If there's a point to losing love
Repeating pain (Why?)
It's all the same (Same)
I hate this place
Stuck in this paradigm
Don't believe in paradise
This must be what Hell is like
There's got to be more, got to be more
Sick of this head of mine
Intrusive thoughts, they paralyze
Nirvana's not as advertised
There's got to be more, been here before
Ooh (Ooh, ooh)
Life's better on Saturn
Got to break this pattern
Of floating away
Ooh (Ooh, ooh)
Find something worth saving
It's all for the taking
I always say
I'll be better on Saturn
None of this matters
Dreaming of Saturn, oh
If karma's really real
How am I still here?
Just seems so unfair
I could be wrong though
If there's a point to being good
Then where's my reward?
The good die young and poor
I gave it all I could
Stuck in this terradome (Ooh)
All I see is terrible (Ooh)
Making us hysterical (Ooh)
There's got to be more, got to be more
Sick of this head of mine (Ooh)
Intrusive thoughts, they paralyze (Ooh)
Nirvana's not as advertised (Ooh)
There's got to be more, been here before
Ooh (Ooh, ooh)
Life's better on Saturn
Got to break this pattern
Of floating away
Ooh (Ooh, ooh)
Find something worth saving
It's all for the taking
I always say
I'll be better on Saturn
None of this matters
Dreaming of Saturn, oh
(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh, ooh)