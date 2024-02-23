Inside SZA’s ‘Saturn’ lyrics as she shares surprise new song

23 February 2024

Inside SZA’s ‘Saturn’ lyrics as she shares surprise new song
Inside SZA’s ‘Saturn’ lyrics as she shares surprise new song. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to SZA's new song Saturn?

SZA has dropped her first single from SOS's deluxe album Lana, titled 'Saturn' after performing the song at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

After teasing the song at live shows throughout last year, the singer has released this single reflecting her confusion of the world.

So, what are the lyrics to SZA's new song Saturn? Here are the full lyrics explained.

  1. What are the lyrics to SZA's song 'Saturn' from 'Lana'?

    Here are the lyrics to SZA's Saturn:

    If there's another universe

    Please make some noise (Noise)

    Give me a sign (Sign)

    This can't be life

    If there's a point to losing love

    Repeating pain (Why?)

    It's all the same (Same)

    I hate this place

    Stuck in this paradigm

    Don't believe in paradise

    This must be what Hell is like

    There's got to be more, got to be more

    Sick of this head of mine

    Intrusive thoughts, they paralyze

    Nirvana's not as advertised

    There's got to be more, been here before

    Ooh (Ooh, ooh)

    Life's better on Saturn

    Got to break this pattern

    Of floating away

    Ooh (Ooh, ooh)

    Find something worth saving

    It's all for the taking

    I always say

    I'll be better on Saturn

    None of this matters

    Dreaming of Saturn, oh

    If karma's really real

    How am I still here?

    Just seems so unfair

    I could be wrong though

    If there's a point to being good

    Then where's my reward?

    The good die young and poor

    I gave it all I could

    Stuck in this terradome (Ooh)

    All I see is terrible (Ooh)

    Making us hysterical (Ooh)

    There's got to be more, got to be more

    Sick of this head of mine (Ooh)

    Intrusive thoughts, they paralyze (Ooh)

    Nirvana's not as advertised (Ooh)

    There's got to be more, been here before

    Ooh (Ooh, ooh)

    Life's better on Saturn

    Got to break this pattern

    Of floating away

    Ooh (Ooh, ooh)

    Find something worth saving

    It's all for the taking

    I always say

    I'll be better on Saturn

    None of this matters

    Dreaming of Saturn, oh

    (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

    (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

