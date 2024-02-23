Inside SZA’s ‘Saturn’ lyrics as she shares surprise new song

Inside SZA’s ‘Saturn’ lyrics as she shares surprise new song. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to SZA's new song Saturn?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

SZA has dropped her first single from SOS's deluxe album Lana, titled 'Saturn' after performing the song at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

After teasing the song at live shows throughout last year, the singer has released this single reflecting her confusion of the world.

So, what are the lyrics to SZA's new song Saturn? Here are the full lyrics explained.

SZA performed Saturn in an exclusive performance at the Grammys. Picture: Getty