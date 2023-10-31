SZA Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumours
31 October 2023, 14:39
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner enjoy SZA concert
The 'Snooze' singer has responded to rumours she has had plastic surgery after a resurfaced picture went viral.
Listen to this article
R&B singer SZA has spoken out about rumours she has had plastic surgery in a recent interview prompting fans uncovering older pictures of the 'Kill Bill' star.
The 33-year-old was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal about her rise to fame, and her attempts of controlling the narrative around herself.
- SZA speaks out about decade-old Drake relationship for the first time
- SZA says she has recorded 'over 100 songs' for her new album
- Drake & SZA 'Slime You Out' Lyrics Meaning Revealed
One of the topics which was spoken about was plastic surgery, and having previously confirmed certain surgeries, she had a lot of say on rumours that she has changed her face.
-
What has SZA said about having plastic surgery?
SZA has spoken out about rumours she has had plastic surgery, saying "I hear crazy sh*t about myself. I heard I had a facelift, I heard I had a nose job. I heard my teeth were fake."
"Now do I need to go out and get a nose job because you all made me feel like I need one? That sh*t is high-key offensive."
She continued: "But what am I supposed to do? Post a debunking thread? That’s crazy."
SZA spoke about her plastic surgery speculation earlier this year in one of her songs off SOS 'Conceited'.
The lyrics go: "I don't like nobody, I don't feel guilty about it. I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could've did without it".
Fans took this as confirmation that SZA has had a BBL after previously rumoured to have undergone the surgery.
WATCH: Julia Fox Plays 'Fashion Police' & Rates Her Most Iconic Looks
Julia Fox Plays 'Fashion Police' & Rates Her Most Iconic Looks 🎀