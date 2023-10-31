SZA Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumours

The 'Snooze' singer has responded to rumours she has had plastic surgery after a resurfaced picture went viral.

Listen to this article

R&B singer SZA has spoken out about rumours she has had plastic surgery in a recent interview prompting fans uncovering older pictures of the 'Kill Bill' star.

The 33-year-old was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal about her rise to fame, and her attempts of controlling the narrative around herself.

One of the topics which was spoken about was plastic surgery, and having previously confirmed certain surgeries, she had a lot of say on rumours that she has changed her face.

SZA at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

What has SZA said about having plastic surgery? SZA has spoken out about rumours she has had plastic surgery, saying "I hear crazy sh*t about myself. I heard I had a facelift, I heard I had a nose job. I heard my teeth were fake." "Now do I need to go out and get a nose job because you all made me feel like I need one? That sh*t is high-key offensive." She continued: "But what am I supposed to do? Post a debunking thread? That’s crazy." SZA performing earlier this year. Picture: Getty SZA spoke about her plastic surgery speculation earlier this year in one of her songs off SOS 'Conceited'. The lyrics go: "I don't like nobody, I don't feel guilty about it. I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could've did without it". Fans took this as confirmation that SZA has had a BBL after previously rumoured to have undergone the surgery.

