Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor VMA red carpet beef explained
13 September 2021, 17:21
Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor went head to head on the red carpet.
Fans were shocked to see Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor get into it at the MTV VMA awards.
Here's everything you need to know about the red carpet drama.
Sources say that the tension between the two begun after Conor asked MGK for a picture - to which he denied.
This was then reported to have escalated, with the rapper pushing the Boxer - who subsequently thew his drink.
JUST IN: Connor McGregor throws drink at MGK at the VMA's‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/Rqk4rI02YV— RapTV (@raptvcom) September 13, 2021
Following this, the boxer was said to have attempted to throw punches at MGK whilst he continued to walk the red carpet - accompanied by Megan Fox.
However, the 'Papercuts' rapper and Fox were quickly escorted out of the way.
McGregor vs. MGK is your next celebrity boxing match. @roughnrowdy pic.twitter.com/OBKQLwf9hn— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021
Following the drama, the two stars were subsequently asked about the incident - to which MGK refused to give comment; simply groaning and hitting the mic.
Megan then seemed to attempt to explain that they were not allowed to speak on the events.
Conor, however, spoke on the beef - denying that he knew who MGK was.
He followed up by saying: "I only fight real fighters".
mgk when asked about connor mcgregor #vmas pic.twitter.com/PInQLWatpr— sheila (@winterdaylov) September 13, 2021
Stop trying to twist the narrative the media has been doing this for so long .— King Conor McGregor Fans (@KingMcgregorFC) September 13, 2021
Conor doesn't even know who MGK is
If you report something do it the right way not the one which fits your agenda .@TheNotoriousMMA @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/tkxAGmPD3s
The pair both went on to participate in the award ceremony, with McGregor presenting an award and MGK performing.