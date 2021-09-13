Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor VMA red carpet beef explained

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor went head to head on the red carpet.

Fans were shocked to see Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor get into it at the MTV VMA awards.

Here's everything you need to know about the red carpet drama.

Sources say that the tension between the two begun after Conor asked MGK for a picture - to which he denied.

This was then reported to have escalated, with the rapper pushing the Boxer - who subsequently thew his drink.

JUST IN: Connor McGregor throws drink at MGK at the VMA's‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/Rqk4rI02YV — RapTV (@raptvcom) September 13, 2021

Following this, the boxer was said to have attempted to throw punches at MGK whilst he continued to walk the red carpet - accompanied by Megan Fox.

However, the 'Papercuts' rapper and Fox were quickly escorted out of the way.

It's reported that McGregor went for MGK. Picture: Getty

McGregor vs. MGK is your next celebrity boxing match. @roughnrowdy pic.twitter.com/OBKQLwf9hn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Following the drama, the two stars were subsequently asked about the incident - to which MGK refused to give comment; simply groaning and hitting the mic.

Megan then seemed to attempt to explain that they were not allowed to speak on the events.

Conor, however, spoke on the beef - denying that he knew who MGK was.

He followed up by saying: "I only fight real fighters".

Stop trying to twist the narrative the media has been doing this for so long .

Conor doesn't even know who MGK is

If you report something do it the right way not the one which fits your agenda .@TheNotoriousMMA @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/tkxAGmPD3s — King Conor McGregor Fans (@KingMcgregorFC) September 13, 2021

The pair both went on to participate in the award ceremony, with McGregor presenting an award and MGK performing.