Machine Gun Kelly - Papercuts lyrics meaning explained

10 September 2021, 13:22

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of MGK's hit song 'Papercuts'.

Machine Gun Kelly will be performing his latest hit 'Papercuts' at the MTV VMA's 2021.

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of the song.

Bleach my hair, mess it up - MGK refers to his bleached blonde hair. The hairstyle as said to be a metaphor for entering a new phase of his life in 2019.

Smoked a blunt, had a kid - Here, he refers to his daughter whom he shares with his ex Emma. MGK's 12 year old daughter is named Casie Colson Baker.

Polarized feelings, I don't wear them on my face lately - The star tells that he does not share his emotions visibly.

Megan and MGK often hit headlines
Megan and MGK often hit headlines. Picture: Getty

Internalized everything the headlines say lately - Kelly tells that he takes the things reported I him personally. He often hits headlines for his appearances with his current girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Career suicide - This song is said to be different to MGK's regular genre, meaning his fans may not support him.

  1. Here are the full lyrics for MGK - Papercuts:

    [Chorus]
    Bleach my hair, mess it up
    Take my life, dress it up
    Signed a deal, I got papercuts
    They wanted them, but they got us
    Yeah, yeah, uh

    [Post-Chorus]
    Uh, sleepin' in, faked sick
    Smoked a blunt, had a kid
    Don't belong, I'm a punk
    Hello world, you f**kin' suck

    [Refrain]
    Hey, hey, keep my mouth shut and wave
    Hey, hey, I'm dancin' on my grave
    Mhmm, mhmm

    [Verse]
    Everybody's so nice lately (Everybody's not nice)
    Polarized feelings, I don't wear them on my face lately
    (I don't wear them on my face)
    Internalized everything the headlines say lately
    (Everything they say)
    Demonized just because I was an angel face baby (Baby)

    [Interlude]
    Career suicide

    [Refrain]
    Hey, hey, keep my mouth shut and wave
    Hey, hey, I'm dancin' on my grave
    Mhmm, mhmm

    [Chorus]
    Bleach my hair, mess it up
    Take my life, dress it up
    Signed a deal, I got papercuts
    They wanted them, but they got us
    But they got us
    Yeah, yeah

    [Outro]
    Hey

