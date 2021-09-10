Machine Gun Kelly - Papercuts lyrics meaning explained
10 September 2021, 13:22
Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of MGK's hit song 'Papercuts'.
Machine Gun Kelly will be performing his latest hit 'Papercuts' at the MTV VMA's 2021.
Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of the song.
Bleach my hair, mess it up - MGK refers to his bleached blonde hair. The hairstyle as said to be a metaphor for entering a new phase of his life in 2019.
Smoked a blunt, had a kid - Here, he refers to his daughter whom he shares with his ex Emma. MGK's 12 year old daughter is named Casie Colson Baker.
Polarized feelings, I don't wear them on my face lately - The star tells that he does not share his emotions visibly.
Internalized everything the headlines say lately - Kelly tells that he takes the things reported I him personally. He often hits headlines for his appearances with his current girlfriend, Megan Fox.
Career suicide - This song is said to be different to MGK's regular genre, meaning his fans may not support him.
