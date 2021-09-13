Doja Cat's VMA's 2021 outfits: worm, chicken feet & more

13 September 2021, 15:18

Doja Cat stole the show at the 2021 MTV VMA's with her numerous outfit changes.

Doja Cat had all eyes on her as she presented the 2021 MTV VMA's.

The 'Get Into It' star made sure to steal the show with a range of outfit changes.

22 facts you need to know about 'Streets' rapper Doja Cat

Doja is known for exploring different looks and styles - from the red carpet to the her videos. Here's a look at her top looks from the award show.

  1. Pebbles and platforms

    She stunned in thigh-high stockings and platforms
    She stunned in thigh-high stockings and platforms. Picture: Getty

    The award show host made sure to make an entrance wearing a flattering dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

    Her look was accompanied by thigh-high stockings, platform heels and a pebble necklace.

    The star arrived wearing a pebble-necklace
    The star arrived wearing a pebble-necklace. Picture: Getty

  2. Velvet, fingerless gloves

    Doja stunned with long blonde hair
    Doja stunned with long blonde hair. Picture: Getty

    The first outfit changed kept to the Vivienne Westwood theme with a beautiful black dress.

    The look was joined by luxurious blue velvet, fingerless gloves.

    Doja also sported long, platinum blonde hair with this outfit.

  3. A worm

    Doja shocked fans with this look
    Doja shocked fans with this look. Picture: Getty

    One of Doja's most surprising outfits was displayed when she took the stage to award the VMA for 'Best Collaboration' for her song with SZA 'Kiss Me More'.

    Doja took the stage with SZA
    Doja took the stage with SZA. Picture: Getty

    The controversial outfit is from Thom Browne's Spring/Summer 2018 collection and the star addressed it whilst accepting her speech, saying:

    "I look like a worm. That's dope. I never thought I'd be dressed as a worm while excepting an award".

  4. A chair

    Doja stunned fans with her chair accessory
    Doja stunned fans with her chair accessory. Picture: Getty

    The 'Woman' singer's looks continued to stun when she wore a chair as an accessory.

    The star the used the chair for it's intended purpose as she presented Olivia Rodrigo with an award for 'Best New-comer'.

    The star then used the chair to sit down
    The star then used the chair to sit down. Picture: Getty

  5. Red jumpsuit

    Doja was elevated for her performance
    Doja was elevated for her performance. Picture: Getty

    For Doja's own performance of 'Been Like', she was elevated - wearing a red jumpsuit with cut-outs.

  6. Chicken feet

    Doja made sure to close off the show with a look that was as shocking as the rest.

    The star came on stage wearing a blazer, a top hat and shoes that mirrored chicken feet.

    Fans have suggested that she was making reference to the time she was called out apparently showing her feet in racist online chatrooms.

What was your favourite look that Doja Cat wore at the 2021 VMA's? Let us know: @capitalxtra.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

MGK and McGregor shocked fans

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor VMA red carpet beef explained
The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more

The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly VMA 2021 outfits: See-through dress & more

Megan Fox stuns in see-through dress at VMAs 2021 alongside Machine Gun Kelly
Drake performs 'Way 2 Sexy', 'Life Is Good' & more with Future at Wireless Festival 2021

Drake performs 'Way 2 Sexy', 'Life Is Good' & more with Future at Wireless Festival 2021

Drake

Trending

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Who is Chloe Bailey dating?

Chloe Bailey dating history: ex boyfriend's and alleged romances
Machine Gun Kelly released Papercuts in August 2021

Machine Gun Kelly - Papercuts lyrics meaning explained

Fans are wondering why Nicki Minaj has pulled out of the VMA's

Why did Nicki Minaj pull out of the 2021 MTV VMA's?

Nicki Minaj