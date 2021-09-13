Doja Cat's VMA's 2021 outfits: worm, chicken feet & more

Doja Cat stole the show at the 2021 MTV VMA's with her numerous outfit changes.

Doja Cat had all eyes on her as she presented the 2021 MTV VMA's.

The 'Get Into It' star made sure to steal the show with a range of outfit changes.

Doja is known for exploring different looks and styles - from the red carpet to the her videos. Here's a look at her top looks from the award show.

Pebbles and platforms She stunned in thigh-high stockings and platforms. Picture: Getty The award show host made sure to make an entrance wearing a flattering dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Her look was accompanied by thigh-high stockings, platform heels and a pebble necklace. The star arrived wearing a pebble-necklace. Picture: Getty Velvet, fingerless gloves Doja stunned with long blonde hair. Picture: Getty The first outfit changed kept to the Vivienne Westwood theme with a beautiful black dress. The look was joined by luxurious blue velvet, fingerless gloves. Doja also sported long, platinum blonde hair with this outfit. A worm Doja shocked fans with this look. Picture: Getty One of Doja's most surprising outfits was displayed when she took the stage to award the VMA for 'Best Collaboration' for her song with SZA 'Kiss Me More'. Doja took the stage with SZA. Picture: Getty The controversial outfit is from Thom Browne's Spring/Summer 2018 collection and the star addressed it whilst accepting her speech, saying: "I look like a worm. That's dope. I never thought I'd be dressed as a worm while excepting an award". A chair Doja stunned fans with her chair accessory. Picture: Getty The 'Woman' singer's looks continued to stun when she wore a chair as an accessory. The star the used the chair for it's intended purpose as she presented Olivia Rodrigo with an award for 'Best New-comer'. The star then used the chair to sit down. Picture: Getty Red jumpsuit Doja was elevated for her performance. Picture: Getty For Doja's own performance of 'Been Like', she was elevated - wearing a red jumpsuit with cut-outs. Chicken feet Doja made sure to close off the show with a look that was as shocking as the rest. The star came on stage wearing a blazer, a top hat and shoes that mirrored chicken feet. Doja Cat with Chicken feet, I'm LOLing, good night, miss doja #VMAs #MTVVMAs pic.twitter.com/LZH3OAsFOk — Jermaine Peebles (@itsjermainep) September 13, 2021 Fans have suggested that she was making reference to the time she was called out apparently showing her feet in racist online chatrooms. Doja Cat made sure she was “showing feet” at the end of the show AND I AM HOLLERING! 😂🥴😩😭💀 https://t.co/IWDjZm9Dm6 — MoneybaggHo (@KirkWrites79) September 13, 2021

