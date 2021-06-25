Doja Cat feat. JID 'Options' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Doja Cat and JID's song 'Options'? What do they mean?

Doja Cat has been sending fans wild with her new music. The star released her third studio album 'Planet Her' on Friday (Jun 25).

One of the tracks which fans have been raving about on social media, is Doja's collaboration track with Atlanta rapper J.I.D.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to their song 'Options'

Doja Cat released her third studio album 'Planet Her' on Friday (Jun 25). Picture: Kemosabe Records & RCA Records

"I know you faded, boy/I feel it wearin' off/Went to get Hen' and Coke/I like the way you talk, yeah"

Doja Cat is talking about her male love interest being influenced after having a drink of Hennessy and Coke. She also reveals that the way he talks is appealing to her.

"You can count on me/To never count on you"

In this lyric, Doja Cat is letting the male love interest know that she always has her own back, so she will not have to rely on him.

"She wanna f**k a n**** like she love me/She got a lover, but I might get lucky" JID

JID expresses a woman who would like to engage in a sexual experience with him, like she loves him. He adds that she may be willing to cheat on her partner to be with him.

"Just like a pole, you professional/Stand on your hand 'cause you flexible"

In this bar, JID entertains the idea of a woman being flexible on the pole. Doja also stated in her song Need to Know, “I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby just sayin' I’m flexible”