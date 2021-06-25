Doja Cat feat. JID 'Options' lyrics meaning explained

25 June 2021, 17:15

What are the lyrics to Doja Cat and JID's song 'Options'? What do they mean?

Doja Cat has been sending fans wild with her new music. The star released her third studio album 'Planet Her' on Friday (Jun 25).

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

One of the tracks which fans have been raving about on social media, is Doja's collaboration track with Atlanta rapper J.I.D.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to their song 'Options'

Doja Cat released her third studio album 'Planet Her' on Friday (Jun 25). Picture: Kemosabe Records & RCA Records

"I know you faded, boy/I feel it wearin' off/Went to get Hen' and Coke/I like the way you talk, yeah"

Doja Cat is talking about her male love interest being influenced after having a drink of Hennessy and Coke. She also reveals that the way he talks is appealing to her.

"You can count on me/To never count on you"

In this lyric, Doja Cat is letting the male love interest know that she always has her own back, so she will not have to rely on him.

"She wanna f**k a n**** like she love me/She got a lover, but I might get lucky" JID

JID expresses a woman who would like to engage in a sexual experience with him, like she loves him. He adds that she may be willing to cheat on her partner to be with him.

"Just like a pole, you professional/Stand on your hand 'cause you flexible"

In this bar, JID entertains the idea of a woman being flexible on the pole. Doja also stated in her song Need to Know, “I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby just sayin' I’m flexible”

  1. What are the full lyrics to Doja Cat and J.I.D's song 'Options'?

    [Chorus: Doja Cat]
    I don't need lovin', late-night cuffin'
    Take it all off, you naughty
    Put it back on and pause it
    Kitchen, island, bedroom, closet
    Pickin' at us, well, maybe
    You know we both got options

    [Verse 1: Doja Cat]
    I know you faded, boy
    I feel it wearin' off
    Went to get Hen' and Coke
    I like the way you talk, yeah
    I couldn't give a f**k
    Givin' him paranoia
    He just wanna smash on tour
    F**kin' for the new velours
    I like it when you with me all night
    I can't imagine what you might try
    Yeah, you so full of surprises
    Guess you one of my vices
    You want a picket fence and a wife
    You never change your mind when I cry
    Yeah, I see you flossin', you know it
    Droppin' your jaw when the drawers hit the floor

    [Chorus: Doja Cat]
    I don't need lovin', late-night cuffin'
    Take it all off, you naughty
    Put it back on and pause it
    Kitchen, island, bedroom, closet
    Pickin' at us, well, maybe
    You know we both got options

    [Bridge: Doja Cat]
    You can count on me
    To never count on you
    I'm only down for you
    We pretty down, baby, well, I, I

    [Verse 2: JID]
    She wanna f**k a n**** like she love me
    She got a lover, but I might get lucky
    But you got me on a drain like a drunkie
    Lookin' at the junk in your trunk like a junkie
    We don't speak, just f**k a twice a week
    And if she like freaks, we must try a threesome
    Do it on the beach, in the sand, let me see sumn'
    Seashells on the shore, I'm a beach bum
    Finna eat sumn' when you come
    Baby, don't you wanna let me know?
    Layin' on my bed like a vegetable
    Lied when you said, "Never let me go"
    Just like a pole, you professional
    Stand on your hand 'cause you flexible
    Now she tryna f**k me in the restroom or the parkin' lot
    At the restaurant, anywhere, everywhere, anytime, I

    [Chorus: Doja Cat]
    I don't need lovin', late-night cuffin'
    Take it all off, you naughty
    Put it back on and pause it
    Kitchen, island, bedroom, closet
    Pickin' at us, well, maybe
    You know we both got options
    I don't need lovin', late-night cuffin'
    Take it all off, you naughty
    Put it back on and pause it
    Kitchen, island, bedroom, closet
    Pickin' at us, well, maybe
    You know we both got options

