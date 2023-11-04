Kourtney Kardashian gives birth to first child with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal they're having a boy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first baby together!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian has given birth to her first baby with husband Travis Barker, as per PEOPLE.

This comes after the reality TV star was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre on Monday, where she is believed to have been joined by husband Travis and her youngest sister Kylie Jenner.

The eldest Kardashian sister announced her pregnancy in June 2023 during a Blink-182 concert, and has since updated fans on her social media platforms.

The couple have documented their fertility journey over the past few years, and their son Baby Barker has now arrived!

Kourtney documented her pregnancy journey on social media. Picture: Instagram

Kourtney and Travis never officially announced their due date, so we are unsure if their little boy arrived before, on, or after the date - but the rockstar did seemingly leaked the due date recently in an interview with One Life One Chance Podcast With Toby Morse.

He let slip that his baby boy is due "either Halloween or, like, the first week of November." During the same interview, he also talked about the name of his baby, saying his name is set to be "Rocky Thirteen Barker," however fans are still waiting for the announcement confirming his name!

Their new bundle of joy joins Kourtney's kids Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, Reign, seven, and Travis' children: 19-year-old son Landon, 17-year-old daughter Alabama, and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The pair threw a Disney-themed baby shower mere weeks before welcoming baby Barker, complete with personalised Mickey ears, a cake and extravagant balloons.

The cake Kourtney and Travis had for their Disney-themed baby shower. Picture: Instagram

The news comes just as last month Kourtney was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency foetal surgery, and said "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

Kardashian's husband Travis Barker rushed home from tour dates in Europe to be by her side as she underwent the surgery.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," Kourtney revealed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!