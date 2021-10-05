Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together?

5 October 2021, 12:59

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to have put their divorce 'on hold’.

Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West is said to be ‘on hold’ after their separation was announced in February this year.

The exes have been spending a lot of time together since Kim filed for divorce, sparking rumours that they could be getting back together.

The A-list pair were last seen going for dinner in Malibu over the weekend, fuelling speculation that they’re rekindling their relationship.

This comes after the SKIMS owner showed a lot of support towards the Yeezy star ahead of the release of his ‘Donda’ album, including her shock appearance on stage in a wedding dress.

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together? Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian fans are hopeful she'll rekindle her romance with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian fans are hopeful she'll rekindle her romance with Kanye West. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

According to this tabloid, an insider said the couple is in ‘no rush’ to push their divorce through the courts.

They said: “Kim and Kanye’s split appears to have brought them closer together.

“They’re having to spend more time together to talk about their kids and what’s best for them.

“They’re both very ­supportive of each other’s careers and have been helping each other ­wherever they can.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Kim and Kanye are separated but the divorce is not being rushed through. They are taking every day as it comes — and that has helped them rediscover their bond,” they continued.

“For them, the most important thing is their children.”

Fans are hopeful for a Kimye reconciliation, as the pair have been spending quality time together with their four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

