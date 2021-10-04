Nick Cannon reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ Kim Kardashian split & why they broke up

Nick Cannon admitted he was left 'heartbroken' over his split from Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Nick Cannon has opened up about his split from Kim Kardashian in 2006.

Nick Cannon has reflected on his relationship with Kim Kardashian 15 years after they dated.

The Wild ’N Out host, who welcomed his seventh child earlier this year, mentioned his brief relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star during an interview with US talk show Drink Champs.

Nick dated Kim in 2006 following her split from Ray J, and he explained that their romance fizzled out following the then-rumours of the exes’ sex tape.

The 40-year-old comedian said that Kim denied having made a sex tape with Ray J, causing a hiccup in their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon dated in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Nick said: “I believe Ray J knew her before I did. I was really into her, I was vibing. We were on some serious sh*t.”

Going on to explain he was heartbroken over their split, he continued: “She broke my heart. Then, it started being these rumours going around that it was this tape.

“When I asked her about it, she denied it. I knew that they messed with each other. I never watched the tape.

“I just knew at that time, all my team was like, ‘Abort mission.'”

Nick Cannon married Mariah Carey in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Ray J's sex tape with Kim Kardashian was leaked in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Nick has previously told The Howard Stern Show that the downfall of their relationship came after the reality TV star ‘lied’ about the tape.

However, the pair appear to have no bad blood as he has described the SKIMS owner as ‘one of the nicest people’ since their split.

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year, now has four children with the Yeezy star.

Meanwhile, Nick, who was married to Mariah Carey for eight years, shares twin children with the pop star and has since welcomed five children with three different women.

