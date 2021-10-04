Nick Cannon reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ Kim Kardashian split & why they broke up

4 October 2021, 14:47

Nick Cannon admitted he was left 'heartbroken' over his split from Kim Kardashian
Nick Cannon admitted he was left 'heartbroken' over his split from Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Nick Cannon has opened up about his split from Kim Kardashian in 2006.

Nick Cannon has reflected on his relationship with Kim Kardashian 15 years after they dated.

The Wild ’N Out host, who welcomed his seventh child earlier this year, mentioned his brief relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star during an interview with US talk show Drink Champs.

Ray J responds to Wack 100's claims on 'second sex tape' with Kim Kardashian

Nick dated Kim in 2006 following her split from Ray J, and he explained that their romance fizzled out following the then-rumours of the exes’ sex tape.

The 40-year-old comedian said that Kim denied having made a sex tape with Ray J, causing a hiccup in their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon dated in 2006
Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon dated in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Nick said: “I believe Ray J knew her before I did. I was really into her, I was vibing. We were on some serious sh*t.”

Going on to explain he was heartbroken over their split, he continued: “She broke my heart. Then, it started being these rumours going around that it was this tape.

“When I asked her about it, she denied it. I knew that they messed with each other. I never watched the tape.

“I just knew at that time, all my team was like, ‘Abort mission.'”

Nick Cannon married Mariah Carey in 2008
Nick Cannon married Mariah Carey in 2008. Picture: Alamy
Ray J's sex tape with Kim Kardashian was leaked in 2007
Ray J's sex tape with Kim Kardashian was leaked in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Nick has previously told The Howard Stern Show that the downfall of their relationship came after the reality TV star ‘lied’ about the tape.

However, the pair appear to have no bad blood as he has described the SKIMS owner as ‘one of the nicest people’ since their split.

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year, now has four children with the Yeezy star.

Meanwhile, Nick, who was married to Mariah Carey for eight years, shares twin children with the pop star and has since welcomed five children with three different women.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

All the details on Summer Walker's second album

Summer Walker new album: release date, tracklist, features & more
Lizzo has sparked debate amongst fans after her Chris Brown interaction went viral

Lizzo faces backlash after her fangirl interaction with Chris Brown goes viral
Cardi B fans joked she could appear in a new season of Squid Game

Cardi B sparks hilarious Squid Game memes with Paris Fashion Week outfits
Lil Durk dating history: from Dej Loaf to India Royale

Lil Durk dating history: from Dej Loaf to India Royale

Trending

Love Island's Kaz Kamwi revealed she almost quit the show

Kaz Kamwi reveals she was ‘sent to a psych’ in Love Island and almost quit the show
20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month

20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month
The Super Bowl will host a star studded half time performance

Fans react to Kendrick, Dr. Dre, Eminem and More Performing at Super Bowl LVI halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar

50 Cent wants to star in a romantic comedy with Nicki Minaj

50 Cent wants to star in a romantic comedy with Nicki Minaj

50 Cent

Here is some of the top Black talent on Netflix

10 series' and movies starring Black actors to watch on Netflix