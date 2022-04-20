Future sparks debate over his controversial comments on having more children

After claiming he only wants to have more than one kid with his future wife, fans of the pushin P rapper dragged him for his comments on social media

Future shocked his fans in his most recent interview with GQ after the Atlanta rapper sat down to discuss fatherhood, revealing that he only wants more kids with his wife because it would make it more special.

After a clip of the father-of-seven being questioned by his celeb pals Jack Harlow, DJ Khaled and Killer Mike about his life surfaced, the question that went viral came courtesy of Kanye West's former boo Julia Fox who as 'if he'd ever want more children'.

After the Uncut Gems actress asked the question, the 'Mask Off' rapper responded saying:

"Yes, by my wife, if I ever get married, you know what I’m saying? I wanna have kids by my wife, of course. It could be like 3 cause I’ve never had more than one kid by a girl. So if I had 2 by her, then it’s like more than I had. So I feel like it’ll be more special".

Future answering '7 Questions from Celebrity Friends' for GQ. Picture: YouTube/GQ

Fans of the DS2 rapper couldn't help but criticise his remarks on Twitter, with some calling him disgusting for his views.

One fan wrote: "he is pushing 40 he should legally be asked to drop the Corny misogynist act".

Another one commented: "Basically He’s saying having 2kids with his wife would make the relationship with his wife more special than one kid with each of his past partners. He dead wrong for answering that question".

A third person added: "This the man y'all worship lol see where dat will take you".

me in my way to Future’s house to give him a vasectomy pic.twitter.com/K1etMd7BTz — chu (@chuuzus) April 19, 2022

Future gonna get the black population back to 13% by himself pic.twitter.com/DmVu3nNyQH — 🐘poody🐘 (@tiggy958) April 19, 2022

Thixo 😬ladies come listen. Now this is why Black men think kids born into a marriage are more special than kids he had outside of marriage. He even said it without flinching 🙆🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/xTCYIVKpu0 — Nhlanhla (@NhlakesR0s3) April 20, 2022

Vasectomies should be mandatory if you have more than two mothers of your children if you can’t prove that you are emotionally & financially providing for them https://t.co/BdlNPIwPK8 — Petite (@329_st) April 20, 2022

My honest Toxic King. He announces his chaos from jump ☔️☔️ https://t.co/SjqMKgxK7x — Shawty Arabia (@XanBeans) April 20, 2022

So this man is daydreaming about a life with a wife & 2-3 kids.



🤔 Isn’t that the life *checks notes 📝* Russell Wilson has? https://t.co/5MhwXwnpo3 — Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) April 20, 2022

In the feature, he also discussed his upcoming album as well as his close relationship with Drake adding:

"Anytime we work in the studio, the level, the energy—we’re trying to perfect this shit but still stay raw, still stay gritty, and still be moving at the speed of the universe. It’s something that you have to work at, but it’s something that you have to find too".