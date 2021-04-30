DJ Khaled ft. Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy 'Sorry Not Sorry' lyrics meaning explained
30 April 2021, 17:36 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 17:40
What are the lyrics to DJ Khaled, Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy's song 'Sorry Not Sorry'? And what do they mean?
DJ Khaled released his highly-anticipated album 'Khaled Khaled' on Friday (Apr 30). The star-studded project has features from some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, R&B and Reggae.
DJ Khaled feat. Cardi B 'Big Paper' lyrics meaning explained
The13-track project boasts features from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R, Bryson Tiller aswell as Khaled's collab veterans; Lil Wayne, Migos, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and Jay-Z – just to name a few.
However, a clear fan favourite from the project is Khaled's “Sorry Not Sorry,” featuring Jay-Z, Nas and James Fauntleroy.
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of the lyrics from the popular track.
"I'm coin-based, basically cryptocurrency Scarface" - Nas
Nas is referring to his investment in the cryptocurrency exchange called CoinBase. When the company went public in 2021 it was reported that. Nas made an estimated $100 million dollars or more.
Nas compares his business involvement to Scarface,the fictional Cuban gangster from the 1983 movie of the same name.
"Look at wealthy me, wipe your nose, HSTRY my type of clothes" - Nas
Nas nods to his self-made clothing brand, HSTRY. The clothing line, launched back in September of 2013, has a 90’s influence.
In an 2013 interview with Huffington Post, Nas revealed his brand includes "90s wear, where it’s all military, it’s all fatigue-style stuff, but just made [sic] it higher end and current".
"Sorry, that's another B/Haters still ain't recover from the other B/Mm, that's a double B/Nah that's a triple B, can't forget 'bout the other Bey (Hey)" - Jay-Z & Beyonce
Jay-Z became the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire in June 2019. However, since then, the rapper has made big moves with LVMH’s Moët Hennessy brand buying bought 50% of Jay’s stake of Ace of Spades (Armand de Brignac). The brand was reportedly estimated to be worth over $300 million.
The rapper and businessman also sold his majority stake of Tidal to Jack Dorsey (founder of Square and CEO of Twitter) which was reportedly estimated to be worth $297 million.
"I like who I've become/Intermittin' fasting, but these mil's, I'm not missin' lunch" Jay-Z
Intermittent fasting a form of diet/weight loss where as the person limits the amount of time during the day where they can consume calories to a very small time-frame.
Hov refers this to his money making abilities which will continue to grow. The ‘mills’ in this bar can be interpreted as both Millions (money) and Meals (food) – meaning he’s not missing his lunch (opportunity to make more money).
-
What are the full lyrics to DJ Khaled Ft. Nas, Jay-Z. and James Fauntleroy
[Intro: James Fauntleroy]
Ahh-ah
Do-whoa
[Chorus: James Fauntleroy]
Sorry, not sorry, don't mind me
I’m livin' the dream, livin' a dream, yeah
Came from nothin’, whoever thought that we would be
Livin' the dream? Livin' the dream, yeah
[Interlude: DJ Khaled]
We The Best Music
Another one
DJ Khaled
[Verse 1: Nas]
Hear ye, hear ye, only kings stand near me
Silicon Valley money mixed with Henny, that's a Fendi
Half a century almost, sliced the green like a lawnmower
'Til we all on, never fall off, hear a boss talk
You don't hear me? That's your loss
Winner in life, f**k a coin toss
I'm coin-based, basically cryptocurrency Scarface
Join us, there’s gotta be more of us
I’m from the ghetto, what location? Two seconds from the Devil
I live heavenly in Cabo, with a Mexican sombrero
Drink heavily, health is wealth (Health is wealth)
Look at wealthy me, wipe your nose, HSTRY my type of clothes
Miss me with the hate, helped so many people get cake
Whips and cream for the crew, no other weed, that thing faster
The time I spit this, I started some other business (Some other business)
Came from the pitchin (Came from the pitchin)', ’caine in the kitchen
Dangerous missions, wastin' your time if you want my forgiveness (Forgiveness)
[Chorus: James Fauntleroy]
Sorry, not sorry, don't mind me
I'm livin’ the dream, livin' a dream, yeah
Came from nothin', whoever thought that we would be
Livin' the dream? Livin' the dream, yeah
[Verse 2: JAY-Z & Beyoncé]
Sorry, that's another B
Haters still ain't recover from the other B
Mm, that's a double B
Nah that's a triple B, can't forget 'bout the other Bey (Hey)
It's the white gloves for me
Hater know not to touch me, I'm with the fuckery (Fuck with me)
Humbly (Humbly), nah, respectfully
I'm a project baby, f**k y'all expect from me? (Technically)
'Merica's disrespect for me
You killed Christ, you created religion, unexpectedly
Circular ice on Japanese whiskey, on my mezzanine
Overlookin' the City of Angels, the angel invested in things
Unprecedented run (Facts)
Everybody's gettin' bands, we just dance to different drums (Bram, bram, bram, bram, bram, bram)
I like who I've become
Intermittin' fasting, but these mil's, I'm not missin' lunch
[Chorus: James Fauntleroy]
Sorry, not sorry, don't mind me
I'm livin' the dream, livin' a dream, yeah
Came from nothin', whoever thought that we would be
Livin' the dream? Livin' the dream, yeah
[Outro: James Fauntleroy]
La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
(Oh, oh-oh, oh)
La-la-la-la
(Oh, oh-oh, oh)
La-la-la-la
(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)
La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)
La-la-la-la
(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)
La-la-la-la
(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)