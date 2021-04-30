DJ Khaled ft. Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy 'Sorry Not Sorry' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to DJ Khaled, Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy's song 'Sorry Not Sorry'? And what do they mean?

DJ Khaled released his highly-anticipated album 'Khaled Khaled' on Friday (Apr 30). The star-studded project has features from some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, R&B and Reggae.

The13-track project boasts features from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R, Bryson Tiller aswell as Khaled's collab veterans; Lil Wayne, Migos, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and Jay-Z – just to name a few.

However, a clear fan favourite from the project is Khaled's “Sorry Not Sorry,” featuring Jay-Z, Nas and James Fauntleroy.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of the lyrics from the popular track.

"I'm coin-based, basically cryptocurrency Scarface" - Nas

Nas is referring to his investment in the cryptocurrency exchange called CoinBase. When the company went public in 2021 it was reported that. Nas made an estimated $100 million dollars or more.

Nas compares his business involvement to Scarface,the fictional Cuban gangster from the 1983 movie of the same name.

"Look at wealthy me, wipe your nose, HSTRY my type of clothes" - Nas

Nas nods to his self-made clothing brand, HSTRY. The clothing line, launched back in September of 2013, has a 90’s influence.

In an 2013 interview with Huffington Post, Nas revealed his brand includes "90s wear, where it’s all military, it’s all fatigue-style stuff, but just made [sic] it higher end and current".

"Sorry, that's another B/Haters still ain't recover from the other B/Mm, that's a double B/Nah that's a triple B, can't forget 'bout the other Bey (Hey)" - Jay-Z & Beyonce

Jay-Z became the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire in June 2019. However, since then, the rapper has made big moves with LVMH’s Moët Hennessy brand buying bought 50% of Jay’s stake of Ace of Spades (Armand de Brignac). The brand was reportedly estimated to be worth over $300 million.

The rapper and businessman also sold his majority stake of Tidal to Jack Dorsey (founder of Square and CEO of Twitter) which was reportedly estimated to be worth $297 million.

"I like who I've become/Intermittin' fasting, but these mil's, I'm not missin' lunch" Jay-Z

Intermittent fasting a form of diet/weight loss where as the person limits the amount of time during the day where they can consume calories to a very small time-frame.

Hov refers this to his money making abilities which will continue to grow. The ‘mills’ in this bar can be interpreted as both Millions (money) and Meals (food) – meaning he’s not missing his lunch (opportunity to make more money).