DJ Khaled feat. Cardi B 'Big Paper' lyrics meaning explained

DJ Khaled feat. Cardi B 'Big Paper' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

Check out the full lyrics to DJ Khaled and Cardi B's 'Big Paper' and see how fans reacted to the song.

DJ Khaled has dropped his hotly-anticipated album, Khaled Khaled, and it's as star-studded as one would imagine.

Migos, Justin Bieber, Bryson Tiller, Post Malone and Justin Timberlake are just a few of the names that appear on the record, as well as Cardi B on the braggadocios 'Big Paper'.

The Bronx rapper takes the lead on the gritty track - one of the only songs on the album with just one artist featured - which sees her boast about the money she's been making in the game.

See the full meaning to the lyrics below.

I get big paper, so I deal with big haters - Thanks to her successful music career and various endorsement deals, Cardi is making a great deal of money. She's suggesting that this has made people critical of her.

Three-year break, I still get this s**t hyper - Cardi is referencing the release of her 2018 debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, which spawned hits including 'I Like It', 'Bartier Cardi', and 'Be Careful'. The rapper is teasing her upcoming sophomore album, which is set for release later this year.

I son b**ches, movе Kulture out the car seat - This could be seen as a subtle dig aimed at Nicki Minaj, nodding to one of her most well-known lyrics from her song 'Did It On’em' (All these b**ches is my sons / And I'ma go and get some bibs for 'em). Nicki and Cardi notoriously have a history of feuding, resulting in a physical altercation at a Harper's Bazaar party at New York Fashion Week in 2018.

And I got Hollywood waitin' when this rappin' s**t done - Cardi is aiming for a career in acting once she retires from music. She's already dipped her toe into those waters - she starred as Diamond in the 2019 movie Hustlers, and is also set to appear in Fast & Furious 9.

House with the palm trees for all the times I was shaded - Here, Cardi reflects on her success and how she overcame comments from her naysayers. Palm trees are a regular sight in the affluent areas of Los Angeles.

Check out the full lyrics to DJ Khaled and Cardi B's 'Big Paper' below:

[Intro: DJ Khaled]

We the Best Music

Another one

DJ Khaled



[Chorus: Cardi B]

I get big paper, so I deal with big haters

Bi-big paper, so I deal with big haters

Bi-bi-big paper, so I deal with big haters

Go-go-got it out the mud, they ain't do me no favors



[Verse 1: Cardi B]

It ain't a b**ch like her, that's why these b**ches don't like her (Nope)

I respect s**t-starters, not no s**t-typers (Uh)

Three-year break, I still get this s**t hyper (Woo)

Shot back to the top, don't make a b**ch snipe ya' (Grr)

Big Bardi, they can't f**k with me, hardly (Woo)

Body anybody sayin' they don't know my body (Uh)

I son b**ches, movе Kulture out the car seat

Got thеse hoes nervous, I can spit it to their heartbeat

Super valid anytime I link Khaled (Woo)

Platinum plaques hang on every wall in my palace

Clips still push, to anybody speakin' malice

Fashion icon, couple million for my stylist

Five number ones, you got five number nones (None)

Sleepin' on Cardi, all that nappin' s**t done (Done)

Off with your hat, all that cappin' s**t done

And I got Hollywood waitin' when this rappin' s**t done



[Chorus: Cardi B]

I get big paper, so I deal with big haters (Yeah)

Got it out the mud, they ain't do me no favors (None)

Got it out the club, they ain't do me no favors (No)

Cardi this, Cardi that, make me more famous (Woo)

Big paper, so I deal with big haters

Bi-big paper, so I deal with big haters

I get big paper, so I deal with big haters

Go-go-got it out the mud, they ain't do me no favors



[Verse 2: Cardi B]

The most imitated, innovated, instigated

Playlist favorite, your s**t, never played it (Nah)

Had to make a way and your s**t never made it

I was broke in the Bronx, but a b**ch never hated (Never)

Had to get my weight up, so I patiently waited

House with the palm trees for all the times I was shaded

N***as out the woodworks, no, we never dated

Stop lyin' on the p*ssy when you know you never ate it (P*ssy)

Took the wig off and braided back my hair (Woo)

Mixtape Cardi, like I ain't a millionaire (Ha-ha)

Big diamonds, single big diamonds in my ear

And my stock steady risin', you would never get a share (No)

Ridin' n***a faces, I don't never get a chair (Ahh)

If I don't take a break off, you would never get a year (Never)

Prayin' on my downfall, you never get a prayer

Had to tighten up my circle, so I never fit a square

[Chorus: Cardi B]

I get big paper, so I deal with big haters (Yeah)

Got it out the mud, they ain't do me no favors (None)

Got it out the club, they ain't do me no favors (No)

Cardi this, Cardi that, make me more famous (Woo)

Big paper, so I deal with big haters

Bi-big paper, so I deal with big haters

I get big paper, so I deal with big haters

Go-go-got it out the mud, they ain't do me no favors



[Outro: DJ Khaled]

We The Best Music

Another One