Future 'on the same level' as Drake, Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar, says Joe Budden

Speaking on his podcast, Joe Budden believes that Future belongs in the current upper echelon of rap alongside Drizzy and Kanye... do you agree?

Joe Budden believes that the rap community doesn't give Future his props enough, saying that the Atlanta raptor rightfully deserves a place in the current top rappers killing the game right now.

Speaking on his podcast 'The Joe Budden Podcast', the former rapper and Love & Hip Hop star claimed that "we don’t talk about Future enough" whilst stating that Future should be considered as an elite rapper.

Joe Budden says a future is on the same list as Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick, etc. pic.twitter.com/OlvgafDyb8 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 10, 2022

"So, I was trying to think of the last and it shocked me to learn that we don’t talk about Future enough on that list and he’s there. But he’s been there and we don’t discuss it. We just say Drake, Ye, Cole, Kendrick, Wayne — Hov is already goated — but Future is there" he commented.

Joe Budden at the Revolt Summit in New York City back in 2019. Picture: Getty

Last month, Future sparked a rap debate on Twitter after claiming that he's bigger Jay-Z during his performance at Rolling Loud festival.

Taking to the stage, he claimed he is a bigger artist than Jay-Z saying: "In the streets im bigger then jigga".

Also taking to Twitter to make sure every one is aware, the Mask Off rapper tweeted the same words he said onstage on his account adding: "In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy"

In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

Fans reacted to his words with some agreeing and some heavily disagreeing.

One fan wrote: "I think I’m showing my age because I just don’t believe that y’all honestly believe Future is a better rapper than Jay Z".

Another one commented: "There’s a lot of rappers Future is better & bigger than but Jay Z is not one of them".

A third one commented: "Nobody no rapper in this life time can beat Jay z at this point I’m not saying that cause I’m from Brooklyn just check son resume".

Future performing at Wireless Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

