Joe Budden seemingly comes out as bisexual and fans react

Discussing the controversy surrounding DaBaby and homophobic comments, the former rapper claimed to be bisexual but not is all as it seems

Retired rapper Joe Budden have never been one to shy away from controversy, and yesterday he had social media in a frenzy when he commented on his podcast that he's "bisexual".

Speaking about DaBaby and his situation with Rolling Loud on his podcast The Joe Budden Podcast, the 41-year-old claimed in a clip:

"I'm bisexual, how do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I'm down."

Joe Budden speaking at The Joe Budden Podcast Live. Picture: Getty

Fans took to Twitter to react to the clip that was had surfaced from the show.

One fan wrote: "This is a joe budden hate account. If he truly is bi and finally came out good for him but that explains a lot. If he’s trolling and using this to try to get people to listen to his pathetic show f*** him. Actually either way f*** him".

Another fan wrote: "I feel like the numbers are down & they are trying to get people to listen to the podcast with that lil clip. On the other hand I wouldn’t be surprised if Joe Budden is bi".

Joe Budden is not bi lol that clip is being taken out of context and its running wild. He said that to then turn around and say people in the LGBTQ+ community have more privilege than Black people. — ALikkleWotless (@Gus_JordM) November 4, 2021

Joe Budden is Bi oh ok well Be who you are for yo pride and all that but that don't excuse your crimes against black women pic.twitter.com/WPbrDqNuan — GET INTO THAT PWOISSY SUGA! (@Whiskey_Woods) November 4, 2021

Taken out of context, the comments do come across as if Budden is implying that he is in fact bisexual, however, this is in fact untrue.

The conversation and comment made were in response to how Budden feels about the DaBaby situation with him announcing that he's going back on tour amid the Rolling Loud drama.

Trigger warning: This article contains offensive content and homophobic remarks

Back in July, DaBaby came under fire for the homophobic remarks he made during his set at the festival in Miami this summer. Ranting onstage about gay people and people living with HIV/AIDS he said:

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air".

He continued: "Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air.""Fellas, if you ain't suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air. Keep it f****** real."

DaBaby at Rolling Loud Miami 2021. Picture: Getty

And its not just his fans that have reacted to the claims.

Rapper Azealia Banks jokingly took to Twitter saying:

"Joe Budden only came out two months earlier than 2022 to try and spite me. He was supposed to stay in the closet until the ball dropped. Let's put him back in the closet until Jan 5th".

His ex-girlfriend model Tahiry Jose took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the topic.

"Joey May be a women beater but far from Bi… and Vado better stop calling , DM’ing me and popping up to my old crib. I’m jus sayin" she tweeted.

"Na, i would’ve known! We did things. & ’m submissive…. ONLY IN BED! So that’s a hard pass. No point intended. Lol".

“CLICK BAIT”… when will you guys learn! 🥱 — Tahiry (@TheRealTahiry) November 5, 2021

Since the clip went viral, Joe himself has taken to Twitter, not to double down on the comment but to in fact continue the madness tweeting:

"Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls".

