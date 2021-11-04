DaBaby divides fans after announcing 22-show Rolling Loud tour after homophobic rant

Revealing the USA dates on Instagram, DaBaby is going back on tour amid the Rolling Loud backlash

DaBaby has shocked everyone by announcing he's going back on tour after being canceled for his homophobic comments back in July.

The 29-year old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk uploaded tour dates last night with a poster captioning it 'THE SHOW YOU THOUGHT YOU'D NEVER SEE AGAIN'.

Fans have reacted to the news on Twitter with some welcoming DaBaby's return and others not so much.

One fan wrote: "We have forgiven DaBaby".

Whilst another commented: "I’m not LGBTQ+ but I forgive DaBaby I would do the same in that situation".

Rolling Loud is sponsoring a tour for DaBaby? 😂😭 exactly why I don’t pay attention to/partake in this “cancel culture” nonsense — 🌺💜 (@_CeeJay2_) November 2, 2021

So DaBaby doing a 22 city tour sponsored by Rolling Loud 😂😂😂 boy bout to be apologizing every show — Can’t afford a vase (@IVVIIXIIIXXIII) November 3, 2021

i think i missed the lgbt council meeting, when did y'all forgive dababy — Grand (@BallisticFunk_) November 2, 2021

Trigger warning: This article contains offensive content and homophobic remarks

The North Carolina native came under fire for the homophobic remarks he made during his set at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami this summer.

Taking to the stage, DaBaby ranted his thoughts about gay people and people living with HIV/AIDS saying:

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air".

He continued: "Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air.""Fellas, if you ain't suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air. Keep it f****** real."

DaBaby performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2021. Picture: Getty

Receiving instant backlash, DaBaby was dropped from several brands, festival line-ups and more.

He later took to Instagram to defend his comments saying:

"What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it'll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their god**** crib on their phone. It just don't work like that".

He continued: "Because, regardless of what you mother******* are talking about and how the internet twisted up my mother******* words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*** up."

A representative for Rolling Loud told TMZ: "Rolling Loud supports second chances and believes DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience, and everyone will be welcome at the shows".

