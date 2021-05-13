Why did Joe Budden fire co-hosts Rory Farrell & Jamil “Mal” Clay from the podcast?

Why did Joe Budden get angry with Rory & Mal?

On a recent episode of "I'll Name This Podcast Later," Budden revealed that there was a breakdown in communication between him and his co-hosts.

The breakdown in communication resulted in Rory and Mal taking a month-long absence from the podcast.

Rory (R) and Mal (L) co-host alongside Joe Budden for his 'The Joe Budden podcast'. Picture: Getty

Budden let his fans know where he stands with the rumours around personal issues between Rory and AJ Akademiks.

The pair previously hosted Everyday Struggle with Budden and Nadeska Alexis.

“It’s all about the timing of the universe,” Budden said around 19 minutes into the episode.

He continued “Fortunately for Ak, when I left Complex, that gave him more leverage and he knows that. That’s stick-up time. ‘Everything Joe wanted, I want it too.’ So, no, he’s not leaving such a beautiful situation but Ak has seen me when I was doubtful of information."

"Ak has seen me when it was me against the company. Ak has seen me when it was me against him, me against Nadeska. … He’s able to read the f**king tea leaves, man, and that’s an important piece.”

Joe Budden addressing The Rory and @Akademiks beef (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/XlKOYyHjC0 — Snoop $DOGE 🐶(DoOnlyGoodEveryday) (@TheDarknessDev) May 12, 2021

Budden added that himself and Akademiks now have a “mutual respect”.

Budden proceeded to claim that his relationship with Rory was affected after he took issue with Budden still having contact with Akademiks.

Budden—who claimed he doesn't know Akademiks “to be a liar”—also said he had suspicions of Rory having sent people to Akademiks’ home during their personal beef.

In one clip from the podcast, Budden revealed he's firing Rory.

He says: “Rory feels like he has so many options here, somehow he still feels like he’s running the show [and] he still feels like he has choices and options, he feels like he’s entitled to more".

"Rory, you are in breach of your contract. And from this point forward, you are fired and you are not welcome back.” Budden added.

Budden also considered Rory a behind-the-scenes “liability" and said Rory and Mal should start their own show called the “Joe Budden starter pack".