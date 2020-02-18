Big Sean claps back at Joe Budden for saying Jhené Aiko's music shows "lack of growth"

Big Sean checked Joe Budden for his comments on rumoured girlfriend Jhene Aiko's music. Picture: Getty

The rapper, 31, defended his on-off girlfriend during an interview on Budden's podcast.

Big Sean has defended his on-off girlfriend Jhené Aiko against Joe Budden's controversial comments about her music.

Back in November, Budden, 39, criticised Aiko for a "lack of growth" within her music and stated, "It's deep, but it's all that type of deep", adding, "When is somebody gonna have an honest conversation about the mid that Jhené Aiko is dropping?"

However, during an appearance on Budden's 'Pull Up' podcast, 31-year-old Sean - who appears to have rekindled his relationship with the 'Triggered' singer, also 31 - clapped back at Budden.

During an appearance on Joe's 'Pull Up' podcast, Sean praised his girlfriend's impact on modern R&B. "I feel like with R&B music she really helped drive that sound. She's one of the pioneers of that style of R&B," said Sean, "When I'm with her I see the respect that her peers give her.

Joe then interjected and said, "I wish she would unblock me," to which Sean immediately fired back, "You shouldn’t have been talking all that sh*t then."

Elsewhere during the interview, Sean commented on his long-running rumoured beef with Kendrick Lamar. "It got to a point where somehow, it was just a weird tension between me and him even though it was already said it was no beef because people made it that way," he said.

"Fast forward, I let the sh*t go. He let the sh*t go. He never talked about it. I never talked about it and I should’ve said something. I should’ve just came out and been like, ‘Nah, that ain’t it.’ Got his number and we communicated. The respect is mutual. It was literally nothing."

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko appear to have rekindled their romance after spending Valentine's Day together at Disneyland. Picture: Instagram/@jheneaiko

Meanwhile, Jhené and Sean appear to be firmly back on, despite neither party confirming the rumours.

The couple spent Valentine's Day together at Disneyland, attended Jay-Z's Roc Nation Brunch together last month, and were even posted up at dinner recently, as shown on Aiko's Instagram page.