Future sparks debate after claiming he's bigger than Jay-Z

Future wants to make one thing clear... he's not your average bear. During his performance at Rolling Loud festival, he wanted to get somethings off his chest and he did just that when he took to the stage claiming he is a bigger artist than Jay-Z saying: "In the streets im bigger then jigga".

Also taking to Twitter to make sure every one is aware, the Mask Off rapper tweeted the same words he said onstage on his account adding: "In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy"

In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

He then made the comment: "I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh" referring to Kanye’s surprise appearance during his Rolling Loud show.

"Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh" he added, ending it saying, "100M’s not the goal anymore".

I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

Fans have since reacted to his words with some agreeing and some heavily disagreeing.

One fan wrote: "I think I’m showing my age because I just don’t believe that y’all honestly believe Future is a better rapper than Jay Z".

Future performing at 2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Another one commented: "There’s a lot of rappers Future is better & bigger than but Jay Z is not one of them".

A third one commented: "Nobody no rapper in this life time can beat Jay z at this point I’m not saying that cause I’m from Brooklyn just check son resume".

Jay Z is one of the greatest rappers of all time, comparing him to future makes no sense — Big Mike🎇 (@BadmonAgenda) December 19, 2021

Future would smoke a Jay z in a verzuz — Montez ⚰️ (@BrikFlair) December 15, 2021

Jay Z already answered Future back in 1997, before he even mentioned what he's talking bout right now🤣 pic.twitter.com/BbeCjowsnC — 🇿🇦Linx'o Zulu🇿🇦 (@LinxoZulu) December 19, 2021

Jay Z wrote this song word for word. It's bigger than Future's entire catalog in the streets. pic.twitter.com/uy5mCZ8iBN — Mnati Flani (@ArapSimba) December 19, 2021

In honor of y’all losing y’all minds and saying Future is better than Jay z 😩 pic.twitter.com/1VBDbhJfqa — Spiritual Baddie (@paula2christine) December 19, 2021

