Future sparks debate after claiming he's bigger than Jay-Z

20 December 2021, 17:22 | Updated: 20 December 2021, 17:24

Future wants to make one thing clear... he's not your average bear. During his performance at Rolling Loud festival, he wanted to get somethings off his chest and he did just that when he took to the stage claiming he is a bigger artist than Jay-Z saying: "In the streets im bigger then jigga".

Also taking to Twitter to make sure every one is aware, the Mask Off rapper tweeted the same words he said onstage on his account adding: "In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy"

He then made the comment: "I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh" referring to Kanye’s surprise appearance during his Rolling Loud show.

"Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh" he added, ending it saying, "100M’s not the goal anymore".

Fans have since reacted to his words with some agreeing and some heavily disagreeing.

One fan wrote: "I think I’m showing my age because I just don’t believe that y’all honestly believe Future is a better rapper than Jay Z".

Future performing at 2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Future performing at 2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Another one commented: "There’s a lot of rappers Future is better & bigger than but Jay Z is not one of them".

A third one commented: "Nobody no rapper in this life time can beat Jay z at this point I’m not saying that cause I’m from Brooklyn just check son resume".

